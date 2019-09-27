Cookson Peirce & Co Maintains Position in Keysight Technologies (KEYS); Chatham Capital Group Holds Holding in Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Chatham Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chatham Capital Group Inc bought 1,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 16,508 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.00 million, up from 15,477 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $389.21. About 292,657 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin 1Q Net $1.2B; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed shrugs off F-35 spat to lift outlook; 03/04/2018 – LMT: Military aircraft crashes near Plaster City; 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 07/04/2018 – Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman Inspects Satellite Programs at Lockheed Martin; 22/05/2018 – JERUSALEM – ISRAEL CALLS PALESTINIAN ICC MOVE “CYNICAL STEP WITHOUT LEGAL VALIDITY”; 22/05/2018 – ISRAEL FIRST COUNTRY TO CARRY OUT ATTACKS WITH U.S.-BUILT F-35 STEALTH FIGHTER – ISRAELI AIR FORCE; 07/04/2018 – Japan activates first marines since WW2 to bolster defenses against China; 07/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin Begins Assembly of JCSAT-17 Commicial Commun Satellite; 30/05/2018 – LOCKHEED SEES US BUDGET CAPS AS BIGGEST RISK TO ITS BUSINESS

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 5.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 4,691 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 95,301 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, up from 90,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $97.17. About 388,022 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 02/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies, KT Corporation Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Collaborate on 5G New Radio Technology; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 53 investors sold LMT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 155 funds opened positions while 386 raised stakes. 214.02 million shares or 0.03% less from 214.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership owns 755 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.06% or 42,184 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 0.05% or 7,863 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Finance Ltd Company holds 0.36% or 511 shares in its portfolio. New England Private Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.15% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 167,000 shares or 0.7% of their US portfolio. Northstar Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 22,104 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 33 shares stake. Moreover, Profund Advisors Llc has 0.08% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 4,762 shares. Westchester Cap Management has invested 4.5% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Fmr Limited Co holds 3.17 million shares. S R Schill Associates stated it has 0.13% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 47,404 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0.43% in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 1.94 million shares. Axa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $509,534 activity.

Chatham Capital Group Inc, which manages about $394.80 million and $397.13 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCSH) by 21,140 shares to 236,324 shares, valued at $19.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Lockheed Will Keep F-16 Flying With $8 Billion Sale to Taiwan – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Black Eye For The IPO Market – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Lockheed Martin picks Alabama for 272-job hypersonics project – Birmingham Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “ESG Investing: Is Hexcel a Responsible Investment? – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sikorsky HH-60Ws set for production – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.05% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 46,100 shares. 448 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Columbus Circle holds 1.46% or 607,425 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Communications reported 3,531 shares stake. Mastrapasqua Asset Management holds 29,420 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 75,048 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 0.08% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 75,764 were accumulated by Comerica Financial Bank. The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Inv Mngmt LP has invested 0.36% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Farmers Merchants Invs Incorporated reported 389 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.07% or 8,763 shares. Gulf Intll Savings Bank (Uk) Limited holds 43,835 shares. Regions holds 0.02% or 20,252 shares. Daiwa Securities Gp Incorporated has 7,179 shares.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 7,600 shares to 134,825 shares, valued at $10.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 23,804 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,173 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Keysight Technologies Announces the First Single Box, Multi-Channel Solution for Wideband mmWave Measurements – Business Wire” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Keysight: The Long-Awaited Turning Point – Seeking Alpha” published on February 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.