Cookson Peirce & Co Cut Its V F (VFC) Position by $948,838; Barnett & Company Raised Its Stake in Home Depot (HD) by $343,800

Barnett & Company Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 107.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc bought 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 3,480 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $668,000, up from 1,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.88 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 19/04/2018 – PPG and The Home Depot Expand Partnership with Launch of OLYMPIC Stain Products; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 24/04/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: Two police officers and a civilian have been shot at a Home Depot home-improvement store in north Dallas…; 22/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Home Depot – 03/22/2018 04:23 PM; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 43.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 14,162 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, down from 25,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $82.78. About 1.86M shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 19/03/2018 – VF Corp to Sell Nautica Brand Business to Authentic Brands; 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 14/03/2018 – VF Corporation Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Altra®, an Athletic and Performance-Based Lifestyle Footwear Brand,; 02/04/2018 – AllianzGI NFJ Dividend Value Adds VF Corp, Exits Aetna; 05/04/2018 – VF Corp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – lululemon athletica Names Patrick Guido Chief Financial Officer; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $13.45 BLN TO $13.55 BLN

Barnett & Company Inc, which manages about $382.43M and $175.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 12,131 shares to 125,036 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Actively Managd Et by 58,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 319,029 shares, and cut its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure C (NYSE:MIC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gm Advisory Group Inc reported 2,508 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Inc reported 861,507 shares stake. B Riley Wealth Mngmt invested in 0.91% or 27,373 shares. Natixis Lp owns 375,467 shares. Motley Fool Asset reported 17,682 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Amer Rech Mngmt Co reported 245 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Japan-based Norinchukin Bancorporation The has invested 0.78% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). First Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 435,297 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1,737 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fdx has 0.21% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 27,440 shares. 17,639 were reported by City Holdings. The Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv has 2.67% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 19,881 shares. Nomura reported 59,026 shares. The Japan-based Legg Mason Asset Mngmt (Japan) Limited has invested 1.51% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $2.90 million activity. Holtz Curtis A. had sold 24,926 shares worth $2.14 million on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $512.34 million for 16.04 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Inv Advisors holds 2,000 shares. Missouri-based Parkside National Bank & Trust And Tru has invested 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Citigroup holds 228,824 shares. Tru Department Mb Finance Bankshares N A holds 36 shares. Pension Ser holds 438,016 shares. 16,124 were reported by Choate Invest Advsr. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 1.14 million shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Moreover, Thomasville Bankshares has 0.06% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 3,450 shares. Florida-based Aviance Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Sumitomo Life Insurance owns 0.15% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 12,653 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Argent Tru Com accumulated 8,190 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.22% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Tru Of Vermont has 12,531 shares.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu by 18,033 shares to 321,901 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 135,513 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.