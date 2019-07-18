Cookson Peirce & Co Has Trimmed By $1.81 Million Its Darden Restaurants (DRI) Stake; Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) Shorts Raised By 25.42%

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) had an increase of 25.42% in short interest. BCSF’s SI was 74,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 25.42% from 59,400 shares previously. With 151,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)’s short sellers to cover BCSF’s short positions. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $18.12. About 193,631 shares traded or 13.06% up from the average. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) stake by 7.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 14,987 shares as Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)’s stock rose 8.35%. The Cookson Peirce & Co Inc holds 182,360 shares with $22.15 million value, down from 197,347 last quarter. Darden Restaurants Inc now has $15.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $122.21. About 1.41M shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 39.08% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.65% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 22/03/2018 – DARDEN EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 12c/Basic Class B Shr; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN: OLIVE GARDEN CHECK AVG, TRAFFIC UP SO FAR IN 4Q; 12/03/2018 – Darden: Bradley Blum Resigns From Board; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Cont Ops EPS $1.74; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN WILL NOT OFFER BUY-ONE-TAKE-ONE OLIVE GARDEN DEAL IN 4Q; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $4.75 TO $4.80; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants Inc. CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP ADDED D, DRI, GOOGL, MA, REG IN 1Q: 13F

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF) had an increase of 25.42% in short interest. BCSF's SI was 74,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 25.42% from 59,400 shares previously. With 151,700 avg volume, 1 days are for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc (NYSE:BCSF)'s short sellers to cover BCSF's short positions.

Among 15 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive.

Among 15 analysts covering Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Darden Restaurants had 35 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital Markets maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) rating on Friday, March 22. Loop Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $140 target. The stock of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 21. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Maxim Group. The stock has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Friday, June 21. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. SunTrust maintained Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, March 22 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $167.25 million for 22.47 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual earnings per share reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.02% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 99,846 shares. Raymond James Na reported 0.04% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.02% or 30,904 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc accumulated 0.49% or 1.06 million shares. Pinnacle Partners Incorporated accumulated 1,840 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has 12,752 shares. 1.69 million are owned by Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated. The California-based Charles Schwab has invested 0.09% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Haverford Tru invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Chevy Chase Trust Holdings accumulated 107,458 shares. Comml Bank stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Natl Registered Inv Advisor, a Texas-based fund reported 10,085 shares. Bp Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 16,000 shares.