Cookson Peirce & Co Raised Union Pac (UNP) Stake; Atomera (ATOM) Shorts Down By 1.28%

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased Union Pac Corp (UNP) stake by 0.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc acquired 1,926 shares as Union Pac Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Cookson Peirce & Co Inc holds 252,603 shares with $42.24 million value, up from 250,677 last quarter. Union Pac Corp now has $122.25 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $173.52. About 2.24 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 16/03/2018 – U.S. regulator to meet next month with disgruntled railroad customers; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific profit rises 22.2 pct; 11/05/2018 – Van Eck Adds C&J. Energy Services Inc., Exits Union Pacific: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 12/03/2018 – KANSAS TRANSPORTATION GETS $113M BOOST FROM UNION PACIFIC

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) had a decrease of 1.28% in short interest. ATOM’s SI was 201,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.28% from 203,600 shares previously. With 72,700 avg volume, 3 days are for Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)’s short sellers to cover ATOM’s short positions. The stock increased 3.41% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.46. About 44,225 shares traded. Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) has risen 0.55% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.55% the S&P500. Some Historical ATOM News: 12/03/2018 Atomera to Showcase its Technology at EDTM 2018; 22/05/2018 – Atomera to Attend 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational Conference in Los Angeles, CA on June 5, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Atomera Provides First Quarter 2018 Results; 03/05/2018 – ATOMERA INC – HAD $14.5 MLN IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPARED TO $17.4 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017

More notable recent Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Atomera (ATOM) Report Negative Earnings Next Week? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Atomera to Announce Financial Results and Host Second Quarter 2019 Business Update & Conference Call on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Forget Micron, Buy These 5 Top-Ranked Semi Stocks in 2H19 – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Atom Bank raises 50 mln stg from funds including Woodford – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Some Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shareholders Are Down 49% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Atomera Incorporated, a semiconductor materials and intellectual property licensing company, engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. The company has market cap of $83.71 million. The Company’s lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, or MST, a thin film of reengineered silicon that could be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to complementary metal-oxide semiconductor type transistors in the semiconductor industry. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, July 19. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UNP in report on Monday, July 8 with “Underweight” rating. On Monday, April 22 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. Deutsche Bank maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt Com, a Japan-based fund reported 181,821 shares. Voya Invest Limited Liability Co has invested 0.89% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Coastline Com holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 21,185 shares. Twin Tree Lp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Security Bancorporation Of So Dak holds 2.43% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 11,605 shares. Cna Corp invested in 0.06% or 1,600 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel invested in 0.92% or 7,470 shares. Montgomery Inv holds 0.19% or 2,600 shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo invested in 196,999 shares. Wintergreen Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested in 40,780 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr, Virginia-based fund reported 18,071 shares. Crestwood Advsr Group Limited Liability Company has invested 1.42% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sequoia Fincl Limited Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 5,004 shares. Albion Grp Ut has 30,297 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Mgmt holds 0.01% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) or 200 shares.