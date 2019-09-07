Cookson Peirce & Co Decreased Position in Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) as Stock Declined; As Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Stock Rose, Landscape Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 96.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 184,578 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The institutional investor held 6,810 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806,000, down from 191,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $109.6. About 321,614 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Anticipates Holding Annual General Meeting on July 25; 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD COMMENTS ON MELLANOX’S DECISION TO DELAY ANNUAL MTG; 06/03/2018 Mellanox Introduces Next Generation Ethernet Network Operating System — Mellanox Onyx™; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Had Seen 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Net $37.8M; 09/04/2018 – Mellanox ConnectX-5 Adapters and Rivermax Software Media Acceleration Enable Breakthrough Performance for Grass Valley Video Streaming Platform; 12/03/2018 – Mellanox Sends Letter to Hldrs

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 227.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 70,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 101,231 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.84 million, up from 30,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $75.98. About 576,583 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.28M for 17.34 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu by 18,033 shares to 321,901 shares, valued at $6.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 245,806 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,147 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold MLNX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 8.68% less from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc reported 17,654 shares stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.13% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). One Mngmt reported 3,000 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd owns 26,863 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Yakira Cap Management Incorporated invested in 1.22% or 36,000 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al accumulated 13,500 shares. Calamos Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Envestnet Asset Inc reported 0% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). S Muoio Company Ltd Liability Company holds 1.3% or 12,000 shares in its portfolio. 3,313 were reported by Intrust Savings Bank Na. Fil holds 0.06% or 305,999 shares in its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va stated it has 2,350 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Moreover, Halcyon Mngmt Prtn Limited Partnership has 1.52% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Sphera Funds Ltd invested in 49,394 shares.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heico Corp New (NYSE:HEI.A) by 140,175 shares to 105,638 shares, valued at $8.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 20,727 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,008 shares, and cut its stake in Cbre Clarion Global Real Est (IGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Financial Bank holds 0.01% or 84,400 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Howe And Rusling Incorporated has 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 56 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 3,912 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Piedmont Inv reported 0.01% stake. Goldman Sachs Grp owns 857,920 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 20 shares. Hsbc Plc has 7,640 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Highland Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). 800,000 were accumulated by Scopus Asset Management L P. M&T National Bank Corporation owns 3,631 shares. Pnc Fincl Group Inc Inc holds 2,280 shares. Centerbridge Prns LP holds 18.74% or 2.37M shares in its portfolio. Fmr Lc reported 0.01% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 0% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 7,678 shares.