Cookson Peirce & Co Has Cut Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $600,400 as Market Value Rose; As Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) Market Valuation Declined, Winslow Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $400,892

Winslow Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc sold 7,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.76% . The institutional investor held 123,721 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.64 million, down from 131,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.68. About 1.34M shares traded. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) has declined 0.64% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NCLH News: 19/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Takes Delivery Of Norwegian Bliss; 07/03/2018 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces New Terminal at PortMiami; 09/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS – ON MARCH 5, APPOINTED MARK A. KEMPA AS INTERIM CFO IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS SVP, FINANCE – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – ON MARCH 15, FRANK J. DEL RIO, PRESIDENT, CEO OF CO ESTABLISHED PREARRANGED TRADING PLAN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Appoints Ms. Pamela Thomas-Graham to the Board; 02/05/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 24/04/2018 – NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD – THOMAS-GRAHAM’S APPOINTMENT INCREASES BOARD FROM NINE TO 10 MEMBERS; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – Norwegian Cruise Line Announces $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 5.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 134,825 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.78 million, down from 142,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 12.42M shares traded or 356.48% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Woodward Governor Co (NASDAQ:WWD) by 42,741 shares to 48,726 shares, valued at $5.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 125,123 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,521 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04 million for 13.98 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual EPS reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $2.17 EPS, down 4.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.27 per share. NCLH’s profit will be $467.85M for 6.30 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 66.92% EPS growth.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $450.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Beazer Homes Usa Inc Com New (NYSE:BZH) by 86,930 shares to 633,467 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.