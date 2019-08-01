Cookson Peirce & Co Cut Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $1.48 Million; As Motorola Solutions (MSI) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Central Securities Has Lowered Its Position

Central Securities Corp decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Central Securities Corp sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 280,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32M, down from 300,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Central Securities Corp who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $164.42. About 1.26 million shares traded or 26.69% up from the average. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 07/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Airbus DS Communications; 10/05/2018 – Zoom Telephonics Begins Volume Shipments of Motorola AC1700 Dual-Band WiFi Gigabit Router with Extended Range; 22/03/2018 – Avigilon Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Acquisition by Motorola Solutions; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PACT EXTENDED FOR 7 YRS, VALUED AT A$261M; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Activity of TSR-042 Monotherapy Demonstrated in Patients With MSI-high Endometrial and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancers; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Chilean Copper Mine Contracts Motorola for P25 Network Management, Monitoring; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.10, EST. 87C; 21/05/2018 – WINTON BOOSTED MSI, HRS, CSCO, STX, AMZN IN 1Q: 13F

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 5.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 9,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 147,211 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31M, down from 156,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $151.31. About 10.50 million shares traded or 69.63% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 12/04/2018 – Zuora, Salesforce Alum, Is Latest Cloud Darling, Soars 48% — Barron’s Blog; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Gives Rosy Revenue Forecast on String of Acquisitions; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 05/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y +80a, 10Y +105a; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE SEES REACHING $20B IN SALES “FASTER THAN IMAGINED”; 22/05/2018 – Accellion Announces Availability of its Secure File Sharing and Governance Platform on Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion, announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold MSI shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 145 raised stakes. 136.82 million shares or 2.37% less from 140.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable LP has 0.02% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 6,735 shares. Dowling Yahnke Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 2,091 shares. Dynamic Capital Ltd accumulated 1,945 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 37 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp reported 702,394 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc accumulated 722,228 shares. Citigroup invested in 0.03% or 201,950 shares. Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.76 million shares. 2,315 were accumulated by Williams Jones Associates Ltd Liability Co. Amer Grp Inc invested 0.03% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 71,666 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Limited Co has invested 0.1% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Csat Advisory LP accumulated 0.63% or 8,850 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 619,423 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Central Securities Corp, which manages about $630.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 30,000 shares to 180,000 shares, valued at $19.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 sales for $11.85 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 Benioff Marc sold $2.36M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 15,000 shares. 114 shares were sold by Roos John Victor, worth $17,779. Shares for $795,000 were sold by BLOCK KEITH. 200 shares were sold by Conway Craig, worth $32,216. Harris Parker also sold $1.00M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, February 5. On Friday, February 1 Allanson Joe sold $2.31 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 14,897 shares.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80M and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd Bu by 19,264 shares to 279,427 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs N Frag I (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 16,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Church And Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Trust Commerce has 4,353 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 6,500 are owned by Trb Advsrs Limited Partnership. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma invested in 50,706 shares or 0.11% of the stock. 10,909 were accumulated by Sunbelt. Buckingham Capital Mngmt Inc holds 1.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 34,547 shares. Alps owns 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 3,921 shares. Ranger Mngmt LP holds 0% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 412 shares. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora holds 0.02% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 277 shares. Secor Cap Limited Partnership holds 21,305 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% or 10,946 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual invested in 0.11% or 58,600 shares. Lpl Limited Liability holds 256,949 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 4.97M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 400,177 shares. Moreover, Iron Financial Llc has 0.14% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

