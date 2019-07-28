Cookson Peirce & Co Lifted Stake in Ciena (CIEN); As Ferro (FOE) Stock Declined, Brant Point Investment Management Upped by $381,924 Its Stake

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Ciena Corp (CIEN) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 37,544 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 476,784 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.80 million, up from 439,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $45.94. About 1.79 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 13/03/2018 – SMTC Appoints Steve Waszak as Chief Financial Officer; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 31/05/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N – AROUND THE ANNOUNCEMENTS WITH ZTE, l DON’T THINK THAT HAS REALLY BEEN AT ALL IMPACTFUL TO US -CEO, CONF CALL; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN); 26/04/2018 – CIENA RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED TARGETED ORGANIZATION ALIGNMENT; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ferro Corp (FOE) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 21,218 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 121,218 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 482,476 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 25.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 01/05/2018 – Ferro Delivers Seventh Consecutive Quarter of Organic Growth and Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Guidance; 19/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS – GOT DEMAND NOTICES FOR ALLEGED EXCESS MINING IN NUASAHI, BANGUR CHROMITE MINES AMOUNTING TO 241.3 MLN RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 01/05/2018 – FERRO 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 34C; 21/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Muskan Ferro Silicons for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 11/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS STATE GOVT DIRECTED NOT TO TAKE ANY COERCIVE MEASURES TO RECOVER AMOUNT OF 1.23 BLN RUPEES; 08/05/2018 – ROHIT FERRO-TECH – SBI WROTE IN LETTER THAT COMPETENT AUTHORITY DECIDED TO CANCEL PROCESS OF CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT UNDER SWISS CHALLENGE METHOD; 03/04/2018 – FERRO ALLOYS CORP LTD FROA.BO SAYS COMMITTEE OF CREDITORS OF CO REJECTED RESOLUTION PLANS RECEIVED AND DECIDED TO LIQUIDATE CO; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – WILL USE PROCEEDS TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BALANCES ON ITS PRIOR FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys for Apr 01 to Mar 31

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $348,715 activity. Shares for $270,640 were bought by Thomas Peter T.

More notable recent Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ferro Corporation 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PV Nano Cell introduces Industrial-Grade, Mass-Production Solution for Digital Inkjet Printing – GlobeNewswire” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Ferro Corporation’s (NYSE:FOE) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) Announces Agreement with Starboard – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 115,655 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 127,395 shares. Scopus Asset Management LP owns 700,000 shares. Virtu Fincl reported 11,326 shares stake. 235,772 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Citigroup accumulated 59,194 shares or 0% of the stock. Smith Graham Investment Advsrs Limited Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 423,023 shares. Cwm Ltd owns 12 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 26,807 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Glenmede Tru Co Na stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Acadian Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 10,412 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership holds 3,120 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 3.29 million shares in its portfolio. California-based Franklin Resource has invested 0.01% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE).

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 20,000 shares to 70,940 shares, valued at $5.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV) by 20,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,734 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 4,846 shares to 9,905 shares, valued at $790,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 14,987 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 182,360 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $436,042 activity. Shares for $75,820 were sold by MOYLAN JAMES E JR on Tuesday, February 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Company accumulated 9,941 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan accumulated 9,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 38,500 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 7,850 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.01% or 4,736 shares. Becker Capital accumulated 1.06 million shares. Gsa Partners Llp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 19,369 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 1,379 shares. Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 302,418 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc holds 0.01% or 25,608 shares. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 2,321 shares. Usa Portformulas Corp invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Whittier holds 362 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parkside Finance Comml Bank Tru holds 1,789 shares.