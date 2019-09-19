Cookson Peirce & Co Lowered Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Position as Share Value Rose; As Amerigas Partners LP (APU) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Albert D Mason Trimmed Stake

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc sold 12,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 378,724 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.92M, down from 390,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 494,172 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q FFO 71c/Sh; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs 2018 FFO $2.88/Shr-FFO $2.98/Shr; 07/03/2018 Omega Announces Restructuring Plan for Orianna Facilities; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: 1Q Reflected Rev Reduction Associated With Orianna Health System; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – COURT APPROVED PROCEDURES FOR SOLICITATION OF COMPETING PROPOSALS FOR SALE/ RESTRUCTURING OF 19 REMAINING FACILITIES; 13/04/2018 – Omega Healthcare Declares 66c Div Payable May 15, Reaffirms That It Doesn’t Expect Div Increases in 2018; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ITS TENANT, 4 WEST HOLDINGS& SOME OF ITS AFFILIATES STARTED VOLUNTARY CHAPTER 11 PROCEEDINGS IN U.S BANKRUPTCY COURT

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Amerigas Partners Lp (APU) by 43.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 20,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.05% . The institutional investor held 26,395 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $920,000, down from 46,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Amerigas Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.22. About 1.05M shares traded or 17.78% up from the average. AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) has declined 21.25% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.25% the S&P500. Some Historical APU News: 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SAW FY ADJ. EPS $2.45-$2.65; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER’S FY GUIDANCE UPDATE IN PRESENTATION SLIDES; 23/04/2018 – DJ AmeriGas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APU); 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q Net $191.8M; 23/04/2018 – AmeriGas Propane Announces Quarterly Distribution; 02/05/2018 – AmeriGas Partners 2Q EPS $1.44; 10/04/2018 AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 03/05/2018 – AMERIGAS PARTNER SEES FY ADJ. EPS $2.70-$2.80, EST. $2.64; 02/05/2018 – APU SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $625 TO $645, SAW ABOUT $550.0M; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms AmeriGas Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold APU shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 24.31 million shares or 19.41% more from 20.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Duncker Streett Inc owns 350 shares. Eventide Asset Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Archford Strategies Limited Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU) for 1,990 shares. Regions Corp accumulated 5,771 shares or 0% of the stock. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc owns 220 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Shamrock Asset Limited Liability Co reported 640 shares. Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Old Natl National Bank In reported 0.08% in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Pinnacle Assoc reported 6,415 shares. 249,787 are owned by Alpine Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in AmeriGas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:APU). Benjamin F Edwards And Co has 400 shares. Focused Wealth Management reported 0% stake. Mckinley Cap Management Ltd Com Delaware has 21,016 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3,540 shares to 4,850 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 4,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY).

