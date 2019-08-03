Cooke & Bieler LP Has Boosted Its Torchmark (TMK) Stake; Zuckerman Investment Group Has Boosted Its Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Holding

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased Torchmark (TMK) stake by 124.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cooke & Bieler Lp acquired 83,990 shares as Torchmark (TMK)’s stock rose 4.59%. The Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 151,190 shares with $12.39M value, up from 67,200 last quarter. Torchmark now has $9.64 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $87.65. About 554,678 shares traded or 23.14% up from the average. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) stake by 4.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc acquired 12,095 shares as Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)’s stock rose 3.60%. The Zuckerman Investment Group Llc holds 268,539 shares with $9.89 million value, up from 256,444 last quarter. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc now has $3.11B valuation. The stock decreased 3.07% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.79. About 2.50 million shares traded or 8.81% up from the average. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 05/04/2018 – BLK: BlackRock not featuring Walmart, Dick’s in some funds over; 06/03/2018 – Orvis Follows Walmart and Dick’s in Raising Age for Gun Sales; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE BRANDS TO GET MORE SPACE THIS YEAR; 11/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Dick’s Sporting Goods won’t sell guns at Gardens Mall store; 13/03/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR SINKS; DICK’S SAYS UAA APPAREL WEAKNESS HURT SALES; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: GUN POLICY WILL HURT HUNTING BUSINESS FOR REST OF YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Has Yet to Feel Backlash on New Gun Policy; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 4Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.24; 25/05/2018 – Insider Trading Activity Report For Dick’s Sporting Goods; 13/03/2018 – The CEO of Dick’s Sporting Goods says the decision to pull assault rifles from stores may result in losing customers

Among 6 analysts covering Dick`s Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Dick`s Sporting Goods had 15 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Susquehanna maintained it with “Buy” rating and $41 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $36 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Robert W. Baird. Wedbush maintained DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $37 target. Susquehanna maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 12. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 225,859 were accumulated by Logan Capital Management. First Personal Financial invested in 490 shares. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank owns 1,100 shares. Guggenheim Capital reported 0.01% stake. Quantum Capital Management has invested 0.2% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 170,759 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% of its portfolio in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Letko Brosseau & Assocs invested in 0.65% or 1.77 million shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) or 48,340 shares. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank has 3,795 shares. Sandy Spring National Bank reported 0% stake. First Manhattan reported 0% in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS). Numerixs Techs owns 1,200 shares. Kbc Gru Incorporated Nv reported 278,916 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset reported 8,952 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. 1.34M were reported by Boston Ptnrs. 213,713 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Bancorp Of America De owns 592,166 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Boston Advsr Ltd Co owns 3,025 shares. Keybank National Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 4,861 shares. 37,323 are held by Welch Gp Limited Co. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Com invested in 0.08% or 24,267 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp owns 0.02% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 2,514 shares. Moreover, Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.65% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 167,331 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability Corporation holds 56 shares. Mackenzie Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.39% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 26,200 shares. Oakworth, a Alabama-based fund reported 26,832 shares.

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) stake by 158,910 shares to 916,760 valued at $24.58 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Syneos Health Inc stake by 175,680 shares and now owns 924,419 shares. Snap (NYSE:SNA) was reduced too.