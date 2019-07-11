Cooke & Bieler LP Boosted Its Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) Stake; Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Share Value Rose While Seatown Holdings Trimmed Position by $4.34 Million

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 26.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 155,138 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,520 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.52M, down from 595,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $33.46. About 659,325 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 26/03/2018 – lnterdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 17/05/2018 – Zayo Group Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP 3Q REV. $649.4M, EST. $653.4M; 30/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Zayo Acquires Data Center In McLean, Virginia; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – LIKELY ZAYO WILL HAVE ALTERNATIVES THAT WOULD ENABLE REIT CONVERSION, HAS BEGUN NEXT PHASE OF EVALUATION AND PREPARATION; 09/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Patterson Companies, Zayo Group, Six Flags Entertainment Co; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 30/04/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds Zayo Group, Exits Newell Brands

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 288,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.90% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.54M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Umpqua Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.84. About 596,066 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE; 20/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.34M for 55.77 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 174,111 shares. 829,207 were reported by Westwood Incorporated. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 65,656 shares. Harber Asset Management Limited Company accumulated 308,205 shares or 2.49% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited stated it has 35,560 shares. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 950 are held by Covington Management. Vermont-based Trust Of Vermont has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Jp Marvel Investment Advsrs Limited Com has 0.74% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 80,575 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 40,165 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 7.81 million shares. Zimmer Ptnrs LP has 1.15% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 3.38 million shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Lc holds 16,880 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Highbridge Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 237,500 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Levin Cap Strategies Limited Partnership stated it has 493,371 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 180,000 shares to 194,151 shares, valued at $32.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 90,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Wells Fargo And Communications Mn owns 797,233 shares. Raymond James Na holds 14,111 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 8,950 shares. Mariner Lc holds 0% or 13,212 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 286,853 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Hap Trading Ltd Llc holds 0.04% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) or 25,250 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Cim Investment Mangement Incorporated accumulated 19,376 shares. Goldman Sachs Group stated it has 2.19M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ent Fincl Svcs Corporation has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Rech Inc invested in 0.06% or 684,485 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% or 1.11 million shares in its portfolio.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 31,210 shares to 3.75 million shares, valued at $119.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) by 13,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,513 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).