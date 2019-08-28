Cooke & Bieler LP Has Lifted Hill Rom Holdings (HRC) Holding By $953,400; Varian Medical Systems (VAR) Shorts Decreased By 1.78%

Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR) had a decrease of 1.78% in short interest. VAR’s SI was 1.56 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.78% from 1.59 million shares previously. With 551,000 avg volume, 3 days are for Varian Medical Systems Inc (NYSE:VAR)’s short sellers to cover VAR’s short positions. The SI to Varian Medical Systems Inc’s float is 1.73%. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $106.21. About 79,110 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 22/05/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL LTD SRX.AX – AT THIS TIME, DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT & RECOMMEND VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC’S SCHEME; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS- REPLACED $600 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WITH REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, TERMINATED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED ON SEPT 1, 2017; 22/05/2018 – SRX SIRTEX RESPONDS TO VARIAN RELEASE ON CDH COMPETING BID; 13/03/2018 – SIRTEX MEDICAL – U.S. FTC GRANTED EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD UNDER CLAYTON ACT & PREMERGER NOTIFICATION RULES WITH RESPECT TO SCHEME; 26/04/2018 – Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz in Brazil Selects Varian Halcyon Cancer Treatment System; 26/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC VAR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $115; 20/04/2018 – VARIAN CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER FOR LUNG GETS FDA; 04/04/2018 – REG-C-RAD to supply advanced surface tracking solution to Swedish Cancer Center Nya Karolinska Solna through Varian Medical Systems; 07/05/2018 – Varian Medical: Cooperative CL Has Represented Varian in Taiwan for More Than 40 Years; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC – ACQUIRED COOPERATIVE CL ENTERPRISES, A DISTRIBUTOR OF RADIOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT IN TAIWAN

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased Hill Rom Holdings (HRC) stake by 4.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cooke & Bieler Lp acquired 9,080 shares as Hill Rom Holdings (HRC)’s stock rose 7.25%. The Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 220,152 shares with $23.31 million value, up from 211,072 last quarter. Hill Rom Holdings now has $7.09B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $106.07. About 25,426 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS NAMES WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Enhances Spot™ Vision Screener To Serve Senior Population; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS SAYS ON MARCH 6, BOARD ELECTED WILLIAM G. DEMPSEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Narrows FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.60-Adj EPS $4.65; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.57-$4.6; 01/05/2018 – IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased Brookfield Asset Management In (NYSE:BAM) stake by 54,805 shares to 2.32M valued at $108.06M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Te Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) stake by 13,170 shares and now owns 1.02M shares. Mts Systems Corporation (NASDAQ:MTSC) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hill-Rom has $125 highest and $108 lowest target. $119’s average target is 12.19% above currents $106.07 stock price. Hill-Rom had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, August 5 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Needham. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HRC in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 578,713 are owned by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 15,159 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Piedmont Investment Advsrs invested in 4,934 shares. 28,611 were accumulated by Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Com. First Citizens Bancorp And owns 4,596 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) or 4,257 shares. Fmr Llc holds 0.02% or 1.87M shares. Macquarie Gru Limited accumulated 55,108 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 128,550 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 40,864 shares. Rothschild Commerce Asset Mgmt Us Inc holds 649,510 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 8,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag has 0.01% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 86,641 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Tru Department invested in 0% or 330 shares.

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Hill-Rom Holdings Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hill-Rom Holdings Keeps Its Growth Streak Alive – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hillrom to Present at the 17th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference – PRNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Stand Up To These Simple Dividend Safety Checks? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:HRC) ROE Of 14%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold Varian Medical Systems, Inc. shares while 169 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 79.16 million shares or 3.43% less from 81.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & Comm invested in 373,238 shares. Ing Groep Nv has 0.01% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 3,020 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 3,035 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fiera Cap has invested 1.38% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Rampart Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 1,815 shares. 66 were accumulated by Endurance Wealth Mngmt. Ameriprise Inc invested in 980,719 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 655 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Trust Of Vermont has 24 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 37,055 shares or 0% of the stock. Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn accumulated 745,296 shares or 1.85% of the stock. Regions holds 3,544 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia has 43,274 shares. First Eagle Management Lc holds 0.58% or 1.52M shares.