Cooke & Bieler LP Decreased Woodward (WWD) Position by $23.54 Million; Valuation Rose; Valueact Holdings LP Boosted Stake in Unifi (UFI)

Valueact Holdings Lp increased its stake in Unifi Inc (UFI) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueact Holdings Lp bought 167,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.30% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.59 million, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueact Holdings Lp who had been investing in Unifi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $416.58M market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $22.53. About 95,185 shares traded or 5.73% up from the average. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 37.88% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.88% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 12/04/2018 – Unifi Expects Its Reidsville Dye House to Operate on a Seven-Day Schedule; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – ONCE COMPLETED, UNIFI EXPECTS ITS REIDSVILLE DYE HOUSE TO OPERATE ON A SEVEN-DAY SCHEDULE; 11/05/2018 – Unifi Receives Prestigious UNC Sustainability Award; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – INTENDS TO TRANSITION DYED YARN BUSINESS FROM NATIONAL SPINNING’S FACILITY IN BURLINGTON, N.C., TO UNIFI’S DYE HOUSE IN REIDSVILLE, N.C; 25/04/2018 – Unifi 3Q EPS 1c; 16/04/2018 – Unifi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Unifi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – KEY NATIONAL SPINNING SALES, TECHNICAL AND OPERATIONS PERSONNEL WILL JOIN UNIFI AS EMPLOYEES; 18/05/2018 – ValueAct’s Spring Fund Takes an Interest in Unifi — Barrons.com; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT FUND TAKES 5% STAKE IN PLASTIC-T0-TEXTILE MAKER UNIFI

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Woodward (WWD) by 45.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 208,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 247,469 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.00M, down from 455,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Woodward for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $110.52. About 468,766 shares traded or 5.34% up from the average. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 23/04/2018 – Woodward Reports Net Sales Growth, Revises FY 2018 Outlook; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $3.47; 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange Deal Expected to Close by End 2Q 2018, Subject to German Antitrust Authorities’ Clearance; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $3.60 AND $3.80; 09/04/2018 – Woodward Previously Announced It Would Move Duarte, Calif.-Based Operations to Fort Collins, Colo; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc Sees FY18 EPS $3-EPS $3.20; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Inc 2Q EPS 60c; 30/05/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD 2Q EPS 60C; 16/04/2018 – ADVANCED PROTEOME THERAPEUTICS CORP – APPOINTMENTS OF JOHN R. GARRETT AND PAUL WOODWARD TO BOARD

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.69 million activity. 3,652 shares valued at $69,205 were bought by ValueAct Holdings – L.P. on Tuesday, September 3. Another trade for 41,700 shares valued at $849,012 was made by Bishop Robert J on Friday, September 6.

Valueact Holdings Lp, which manages about $15.75B and $9.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arcosa Inc by 1.50 million shares to 4.24 million shares, valued at $159.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hawaiian Elec Industries (NYSE:HE) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold UFI shares while 32 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 14.73 million shares or 0.19% less from 14.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Morgan Stanley stated it has 104,518 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 4,982 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd invested in 0% or 190,349 shares. 11,442 are owned by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp. Alliancebernstein LP reported 19,300 shares. Conestoga Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Natl Bank Of America De holds 38,645 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Co reported 45,615 shares. Northern Corporation owns 210,159 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cacti Asset Management Llc invested in 9,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) or 27,967 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company owns 4,858 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 5,661 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) for 22,578 shares.

Analysts await Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, down 7.19% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.39 per share. WWD’s profit will be $79.32M for 21.42 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Woodward, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.77% negative EPS growth.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 6,680 shares to 223,539 shares, valued at $10.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allergan Plc by 52,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 738,058 shares, and has risen its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

