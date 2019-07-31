Cooke & Bieler LP Boosted Its Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Stake by $8.74 Million; Valuation Rose; As Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Rose, P2 Capital Partners Has Lowered by $15.51 Million Its Holding

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE) by 10.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 115,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.21 million, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Intercontinental Exchange Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $87.87. About 1.38 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 03/05/2018 – ICE 1Q REV LESS TRANSACTION EXP $1.2B, EST. $1.22B; 03/05/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE REPORTS RECORD FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUES OF $1.2 BILLION, +5% Y/Y AND GAAP DILUTED EPS OF $0.79; RECORD ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.90, +22% Y/Y; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Approves Second Quarter Dividend of $0.24 Per Share; 19/03/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Announces Transition of Credit Default Swap Open Interest from CME Group to ICE Clear Credit; Launches CDX Clearing at ICE Clear Europe; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND OFFICIAL SAYS MARKETS SHOULD BEGIN SWITCH FROM LIBOR TO REFORMED SONIA INTEREST RATE BENCHMARK; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CLEARING OPERATIONS UNDERPIN CME AND ICE CREDITWORTHINESS; 19/03/2018 – ICE REPORTS TRANSITION OF CREDIT DEFAULT SWAP OPEN INTEREST; 02/04/2018 – Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

P2 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P2 Capital Partners Llc sold 143,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.48 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.88 million, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. P2 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $103.65. About 356,722 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Rev $615.3M; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share

P2 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fuller H B Co (NYSE:FUL) by 232,086 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $56.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc by 213,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 1.01 million shares. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Miles Cap holds 2,001 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 47,094 shares in its portfolio. Element Capital Ltd has invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 2,177 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 20,711 shares. 2.85 million are held by Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Com. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 3,308 shares. Moreover, Boston Partners has 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Blackrock Incorporated has 3.04 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Yorktown Mgmt And Rech holds 4,200 shares. Ameriprise Fin Inc invested in 0.02% or 390,652 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd reported 18,115 shares stake.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 09, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Consider Nexstar Media (NXST) Now? – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/12/2019: SSP,NXST,TRCO,CPRI,SFIX,BBBY – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.38 earnings per share, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.60M for 18.78 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 352,794 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $65.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 14,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (NYSEMKT:GRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Systems Of Alabama holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 264,718 shares. Highbridge Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 3,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Legal General Grp Inc Plc has invested 0.15% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Cap Fund Management Sa stated it has 113,889 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans has invested 0.4% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Proffitt & Goodson stated it has 13,726 shares. Majedie Asset Limited invested 0.94% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 104,610 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 15,677 shares. Tci Wealth owns 291 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Republic Mgmt holds 0.06% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) or 151,600 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Norinchukin Savings Bank The has invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Capital Interest Sarl holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 66,900 shares. Diversified Tru holds 0.11% or 30,225 shares.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches Further Marine Fuel Contracts in Advance of IMO 2020 – Business Wire” on July 29, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Healthier Ice Cream Trends: Vegan, Low Sugar and CBD (OTC: $ARSN) ($WMT) (NYSE: $KR) (CSE: $CURA.C) (OTCQX: $CURLF) – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NYSE hosted IPOs raising $20.9B in H1 – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) PT Raised to $94 at Raymond James on Stable Volumes and Pricing – StreetInsider.com” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.