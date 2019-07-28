Cooke & Bieler LP Lifted Its Position in Amdocs Limited (DOX) as Stock Value Rose; Tjx Cos New (TJX) Holder Summit Asset Management Upped Position

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 14,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 7,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $55.76. About 2.88 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 23.27% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Adj EPS $4.04-Adj EPS $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (DOX) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 6,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.42M, up from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Amdocs Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $64.43. About 311,374 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 8.17% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 05/03/2018 Amdocs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Amdocs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ PROBING POTENTIAL CLEARLY ERRONEOUS TRADES IN DOX; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ TO CANCEL SOME TRADES IN AMDOCS; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired by Amdocs, Renews Deal with Turner; 07/03/2018 – Amdocs Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 15,363 shares to 857,813 shares, valued at $120.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive (NYSE:PGR) by 8,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 763,109 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

