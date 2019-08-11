Cooke & Bieler LP Has Raised Amdocs Limited (DOX) Position by $331,290; Stock Value Rose; As Copart (CPRT) Stock Rose, Force Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $1.33 Million

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (DOX) by 0.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 6,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.47% . The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.42 million, up from 1.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Amdocs Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $64.28. About 676,098 shares traded. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) has declined 5.23% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DOX News: 04/04/2018 – Vubiquity, Recently Acquired By Amdocs, Renews Deal With Turner DOX; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 10/05/2018 – KCOM Partners with Amdocs to Deliver Service-based Next Generation Network Services; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS 2Q ADJ EPS 95C, EST. 95C; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs to Support Safaricom’s Launch of New Digital Services with End-to-end Revenue Assurance Capabilities to Improve Customer Experience; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD – EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS GROWTH OUTLOOK OF 0.0%-6.0% YOY; 10/05/2018 – AMDOCS LTD SEES EXPECTS FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 REVENUE GROWTH OF 1.3%-3.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 04/04/2018 – AMDOCS – VUBIQUITY WILL BE PREMIUM CONTENT DIGITAL DISTRIBUTOR FOR OTT PLATFORMS, VUBIQUITY’S LIVE-TO-VOD SOLUTION FOR TURNER’S PORTFOLIO OF NETWORKS; 10/05/2018 – Amdocs 2Q EPS 70c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amdocs Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOX)

Force Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 57.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Force Capital Management Llc sold 22,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The hedge fund held 16,051 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $973,000, down from 38,165 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Force Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $75.62. About 1.14M shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500.

More notable recent Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cooper-Standard (CPS) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Genuine Parts (GPC) Inks Agreement to Acquire Todd Group – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Copart (CPRT) Appoints Diane M. Morefield & Stephen Fisher to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did The Underlying Business Drive Copart’s (NASDAQ:CPRT) Lovely 347% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.31 million for 33.76 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0.03% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Com, Illinois-based fund reported 4,562 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon has 0.03% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 1.62 million shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Force Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 2.27% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Chevy Chase Trust Holding invested in 167,461 shares or 0.05% of the stock. City Communications owns 0% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 142 shares. London Of Virginia holds 1.62M shares. State Of Wisconsin Board stated it has 143,900 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank accumulated 2,106 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co reported 2,530 shares stake. Bright Rock Capital Lc owns 52,000 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 32,524 shares. Financial Bank Of America Corp De owns 0.01% invested in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) for 1.38 million shares. Los Angeles Capital Management And Equity Research, a California-based fund reported 16,770 shares.