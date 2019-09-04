Cooke & Bieler LP Lowered Progressive (PGR) Holding By $586,080; Southernsun Asset Management Trimmed Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Holding

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) stake by 8.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 23,495 shares as Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM)’s stock declined 9.98%. The Southernsun Asset Management Llc holds 259,237 shares with $34.18M value, down from 282,732 last quarter. Sanderson Farms Inc. now has $3.42B valuation. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $154.43. About 49,958 shares traded. Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has risen 29.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.65% the S&P500. Some Historical SAFM News: 23/05/2018 – Wait On Sanderson Farms; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS CEO COMMENTS AT PRESENTATION IN N.Y; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Papa John’s International, Sanderson Farms, SandRidge Energy, SM Energy, U; 16/05/2018 – SANDERSON: BONELESS CHICKEN-BREAST PRICES MAY RISE THIS SUMMER; 24/04/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management Buys 1% Position in Sanderson Farms; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 07/05/2018 – Sanderson Farms at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 Wunderman Launches Onsite Agency Model Wunderman Inside, Appoints James Sanderson to Lead; 24/05/2018 – SANDERSON FARMS SEES PRODUCTION IN 3Q UP 2.8%, 4Q DOWN 4.7%

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased Progressive (PGR) stake by 1.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 8,140 shares as Progressive (PGR)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 763,109 shares with $55.01 million value, down from 771,249 last quarter. Progressive now has $44.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $75.83. About 76,190 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 14/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE NAMES FIRST FEMALE BOARD CHAIR,: GENDER, RACE PAY; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.20B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – REG-PROGRESSIVE REPORTS MARCH 2018 RESULTS; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Rates The Progressive Corporation’s Preferred Shares ‘BBB+’ and Senior Notes ‘A’; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) stake by 83,990 shares to 151,190 valued at $12.39 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) stake by 32,340 shares and now owns 790,510 shares. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) was raised too.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 17.20% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.57 per share. PGR’s profit will be $760.04 million for 14.58 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.66 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.69% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio stated it has 0.09% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 106,535 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Walter Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv holds 0.1% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has 0.45% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bollard Grp Limited Liability owns 311 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Liability Corporation has 3,120 shares. Jlb Assoc Incorporated invested 0.11% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bridgeway Capital owns 63,870 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 0% or 70 shares in its portfolio. Weik Mngmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 113,630 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Liability Corp reported 29,182 shares. Central Securities Corporation owns 1.83% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 160,000 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.63% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Vanguard Grp accumulated 46.67 million shares. Bp Public Limited Company has invested 0.39% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Can The Progressive Corporation's (NYSE:PGR) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance" on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Introducing Progressive (NYSE:PGR), The Stock That Zoomed 226% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance" published on August 09, 2019.

Among 7 analysts covering Progressive (NYSE:PGR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Progressive has $9600 highest and $59 lowest target. $85’s average target is 12.09% above currents $75.83 stock price. Progressive had 14 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, May 17 by UBS. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $84 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. UBS maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) on Monday, July 29 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) rating on Monday, July 1. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $9500 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of PGR in report on Monday, April 1 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co with “Buy” on Thursday, June 13. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 13 by Wells Fargo. The stock of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Credit Suisse. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was initiated by Janney Capital.

Among 2 analysts covering Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sanderson Farms has $138 highest and $8100 lowest target. $116.33’s average target is -24.67% below currents $154.43 stock price. Sanderson Farms had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Buckingham Research. Buckingham Research maintained Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to report earnings on December, 19. They expect $2.31 EPS, up 241.72% or $3.94 from last year’s $-1.63 per share. SAFM’s profit will be $51.17 million for 16.71 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.41 actual EPS reported by Sanderson Farms, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.15% negative EPS growth.