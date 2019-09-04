Cooke & Bieler LP Raised Its Torchmark (TMK) Stake by $6.80 Million; Sir Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holding by $17.45 Million; Share Value Declined

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 59.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 623,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The hedge fund held 419,019 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.03 million, down from 1.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.84B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 2.67M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 17/05/2018 – Williams Will Acquire All of the 256.0 Million Public Outstanding Units of Williams Partners; 10/05/2018 – Williams Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS LOOKING AT OPPORTUNITIES TO FURTHER CONSOLIDATE; 17/05/2018 – Williams Says Deal Immediately Accretive to Cash Available for Dividends for It; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES – DEAL EXTENDS PERIOD FOR WHICH CO IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE A CASH TAXPAYER THROUGH 2024 AND PROVIDES MODEST G&A SAVINGS; 02/05/2018 – Williams Cos 1Q Net $152M; 17/05/2018 – WMB CORPORATE STRATEGIC DEVELOPMENT SVP CHAD ZAMARIN COMMENTS; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – FOLLOWING CONSUMMATION OF MERGER, WILLIAMS PARTNERS WILL BECOME A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF WILLIAMS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS CEO SAYS ATLANTIC SUNRISE ON TARGET TO START MID-2018

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Torchmark (TMK) by 124.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 83,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 151,190 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.39 million, up from 67,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Torchmark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK SEES FY OPER EPS $5.93 TO $6.07, EST. $6.03; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 158,910 shares to 916,760 shares, valued at $24.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in World Fuel Svcs (NYSE:INT) by 82,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd..

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $1.07 million activity. CHAZEN STEPHEN I bought $239,300 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on Monday, August 5. ARMSTRONG ALAN S had bought 10,000 shares worth $234,653. $94,400 worth of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) was bought by Wilson Terrance Lane.

More news for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019. Fool.com‘s article titled: “3 Reasons This High-Yield Pipeline Stock Is Excited About What’s Ahead – The Motley Fool” and published on August 19, 2019 is yet another important article.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chemours Co by 195,972 shares to 297,500 shares, valued at $11.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 666,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 707,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 4.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.24 per share. WMB’s profit will be $302.94 million for 23.80 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.85% negative EPS growth.

