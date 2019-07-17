Cooke & Bieler LP Trimmed By $9.37 Million Its Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) Position; Shorts at Tricida (TCDA) Lowered By 4.1%

Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) had a decrease of 4.1% in short interest. TCDA’s SI was 1.34M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.1% from 1.40 million shares previously. With 147,300 avg volume, 9 days are for Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)’s short sellers to cover TCDA’s short positions. The SI to Tricida Inc’s float is 6.92%. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 32,291 shares traded. Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) stake by 9.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 71,017 shares as Whirlpool Corp. (WHR)’s stock declined 5.27%. The Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 654,996 shares with $87.04M value, down from 726,013 last quarter. Whirlpool Corp. now has $9.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $149.41. About 222,561 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has declined 17.11% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.54% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – WHIRLPOOL NORTH AMERICA REPORTED FIRST-QUARTER NET SALES OF $2.5 BLN, COMPARED TO $2.4 BLN IN SAME PRIOR-YEAR PERIOD; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool Gets Lesson That Some Trump Tariffs Are Good, Some Not; 08/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation enhances voice capabilities with Google Home in connected appliances; 26/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – TENDER OFFER IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON OBTAINING ANY FINANCING; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Whirlpool to sell Embraco compressor business to Japan’s Nidec; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 26/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sets Dutch Auction Price Range of $150-$170 A Share; 23/05/2018 – Whirlpool Joins Bertelsmann in Delaying Bond Amid Choppy Markets

Analysts await Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $3.74 EPS, up 16.88% or $0.54 from last year’s $3.2 per share. WHR’s profit will be $236.90 million for 9.99 P/E if the $3.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.11 actual EPS reported by Whirlpool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.26% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $379,921 activity. JOHNSTON MICHAEL F sold 2,845 shares worth $379,921.

Among 4 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Whirlpool had 9 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, January 30 by Raymond James. Longbow upgraded the shares of WHR in report on Friday, May 10 to “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, June 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) earned “Underperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, January 30.

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) stake by 20,780 shares to 509,270 valued at $24.77 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) stake by 48,043 shares and now owns 6.56M shares. Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 2,186 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 53,499 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Llc holds 0% or 13,838 shares. Synovus Fin Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 151 shares. Tower Bridge holds 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 2,540 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corporation has 0.01% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0% or 68,904 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Norinchukin Retail Bank The stated it has 12,749 shares. The Illinois-based Hightower has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Comerica Bancorp has 13,806 shares. Barnett & holds 0.06% or 799 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0.02% stake. 37 are held by Earnest Partners Limited Liability. 26,382 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Inv Board.

