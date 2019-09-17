Cooke & Bieler LP Upped Donaldson (DCI) Position by $588,000; Share Price Declined; Itron (ITRI) Shareholder Fairpointe Capital Cut Its Stake by $11.13 Million

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Itron Inc. (ITRI) by 30.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 179,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The institutional investor held 404,347 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.30M, down from 583,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $75.45. About 70,557 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss $145.7M; 11/05/2018 – Itron Confirms First Quarter 2018 Results to be Released on May 14, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Itron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Utilidata and ltron Join Forces to Modernize Electric Grid; 20/03/2018 – Itron Opens Call for Abstracts for Itron Utility Week 2018; 21/03/2018 – Itron to Modernize Electric and Water Systems in Northern California with OpenWay® Riva IoT Solution; 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 05/04/2018 – ltron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Donaldson (DCI) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 11,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.56% . The institutional investor held 613,245 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.19 million, up from 601,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Donaldson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $52.35. About 93,919 shares traded. Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) has risen 6.48% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DCI News: 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $90M-$100M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Donaldson Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DCI); 23/05/2018 – DONALDSON BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 19C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 18.5C; 23/05/2018 – Donaldson Company Announces 5.6 Percent Dividend Increase; 31/05/2018 – DONALDSON COMPANY INC DCI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $100 MLN TO $110 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Donaldson Increases List Prices for Some Items in Engine Products and Industrial Products Segments by Average of 4%-15%; 31/05/2018 – Donaldson Co 3Q EPS 53c; 06/03/2018 – Donaldson Co Sees FY18 Sales Growth 13%-15% Vs. Previous Guidance of 10%-14%; 16/04/2018 – Donaldson Company Recognizes Patent Recipients and Inventor Award Winners; 25/05/2018 – Donaldson Foundation Announces Support for Wounded Veterans

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 25,704 shares to 1.48M shares, valued at $58.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carnival (NYSE:CCL) by 18,384 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.79M shares, and cut its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold DCI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 101.04 million shares or 0.57% more from 100.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 41,000 shares. Amg Funds Limited Company holds 0.61% or 11,311 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Capital has invested 0.02% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.01% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 21,635 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 6,945 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.03% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 354,571 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Limited Liability has 1.3% invested in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) for 166,053 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Inc reported 0% in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI). 286 were reported by Covington. Ls Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 6,233 shares in its portfolio. Granite Inv Partners Ltd Liability Corp owns 16,800 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 213,739 shares. Sabal Trust Co reported 5,600 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.64 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold ITRI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 33.66 million shares or 3.97% less from 35.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prtn Inc holds 0.01% or 2,889 shares in its portfolio. Ledyard Natl Bank holds 6,630 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.04% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 67,076 shares. Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 4,978 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) or 119,819 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 9,195 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 98,295 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 4,703 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 278,898 shares. Smithfield Tru Com has invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Whittier reported 0% stake. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.44% or 185,020 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.04% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) or 12,500 shares. Swiss Bank owns 66,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 earnings per share, down 40.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.13 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $26.44M for 28.15 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $22.27 million activity.

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00B and $2.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 424,516 shares to 427,916 shares, valued at $31.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lions Gate Entertainment Cl A by 50,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC).