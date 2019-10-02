Cooke & Bieler LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Ametek (AME) as Stock Value Rose; Segantii Capital Management LTD Position in Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Cut as Stock Value Declined

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 42.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 140,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.28% . The hedge fund held 190,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.61M, down from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.79. About 438,555 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 23.67% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP SAYS ON APRIL 6, CO AMENDED, RESTATED EXISTING $1.75 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF JUNE 18, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Maintenance Cap Expenditures $95M-$125; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Capital Expenditures $190M; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 16/03/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ENBL.N – CONTINUING TO REVIEW POTENTIAL IMPACT OF FERC RULING ON INCOME TAX ALLOWANCE; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – NEW AMENDED AND RESTATED FACILITY IS A $1.75 BLN 5-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $257

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Ametek Inc (AME) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 20,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.88M, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Ametek Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $88.8. About 1.90 million shares traded or 55.24% up from the average. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Ametek, Exits Devon; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q EPS 78c; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 22/04/2018 – DJ AMETEK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AME); 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/05/2018 – AMETEK BUYS SOUNDCOM SYSTEMS; 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend

Analysts await Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. ENBL’s profit will be $121.83M for 10.53 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Enable Midstream Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 55,020 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $4.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 992,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 30,497 were accumulated by Systematic Lp. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability, Connecticut-based fund reported 113,529 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Inc Limited Co reported 115,317 shares. 102,424 are held by Raymond James Services Advisors Inc. Voloridge Investment Ltd Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 19,908 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 6 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset has 0.01% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). 346,619 were reported by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Llc. Moreover, Cipher Lp has 0.35% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Intact Investment Mngmt holds 2,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd holds 0.03% or 3,497 shares in its portfolio. Northpointe Cap Limited Liability Co, Michigan-based fund reported 44,203 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel invested in 1.01% or 217,000 shares. Capital Inv Of America Incorporated holds 0.54% or 40,632 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Ltd reported 61,906 shares.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 361,600 shares to 1.79 million shares, valued at $29.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) by 5,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 544,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Steelcase Cl A (NYSE:SCS).

