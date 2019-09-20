Cooke & Bieler LP Boosted Schweitzer Mauduit (SWM) Position by $1.69 Million; Proxima Capital Management Stake In Olin (OLN) Was Lifted

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Schweitzer Mauduit (SWM) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 51,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.32% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.41 million, up from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Schweitzer Mauduit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.11. About 71,933 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM)

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $18.87. About 507,495 shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces William Weideman as New Lead Director of Board; 23/05/2018 – Olin at Vertical Research Partners Materials Conference Jun 14; 25/04/2018 – Olin Announces New Lead Director; 12/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Backs 2018 Adjusted EBITDA $1.25B; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 12C, EST. 20C

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $74.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perspecta Inc by 49,499 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 15,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $716,852 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Smith Vince J, worth $85,000. 10,000 shares valued at $178,490 were bought by BUNCH C ROBERT on Wednesday, August 7. $10,872 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by VERMILLION TERESA M. $33,374 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares were bought by Alderman Heidi S. Shares for $4,479 were bought by Shipp Earl L on Tuesday, August 6.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $716,852 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Smith Vince J, worth $85,000. 10,000 shares valued at $178,490 were bought by BUNCH C ROBERT on Wednesday, August 7. $10,872 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) was bought by VERMILLION TERESA M. $33,374 worth of Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) shares were bought by Alderman Heidi S. Shares for $4,479 were bought by Shipp Earl L on Tuesday, August 6.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.44 in 2019Q1.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) by 11,600 shares to 502,913 shares, valued at $69.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hff Inc Cl A (NYSE:HF) by 110,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 375,420 shares, and cut its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd..