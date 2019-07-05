Cooke & Bieler LP Holds Stake in Torchmark (TMK); Portolan Capital Management Trimmed Farmers Brothers Co. (FARM) Position by $2.46 Million

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Torchmark (TMK) by 124.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 83,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,190 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.39 million, up from 67,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Torchmark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $91.63. About 205,731 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 2.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Torchmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMK); 19/04/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Company Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Farmers Brothers Co. (FARM) by 45.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 122,977 shares as the company's stock declined 23.57% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 145,612 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91M, down from 268,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Farmers Brothers Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $292.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.3. About 19,041 shares traded. Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) has declined 22.42% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.85% the S&P500.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) by 144,016 shares to 689,792 shares, valued at $10.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schweitzer Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) by 57,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.98 million shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.05% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Century owns 492,557 shares. Montag A And Assocs accumulated 9,959 shares. Pzena Invest Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.12% or 279,538 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding holds 0.22% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) or 322,713 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Leavell Investment holds 1.64% or 178,967 shares in its portfolio. Caxton Associate Ltd Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 3,012 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 671,777 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc accumulated 35,152 shares. Wetherby Asset Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Lord Abbett has invested 0.07% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Art Advisors Lc holds 4,291 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.63 million activity.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 871,952 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $13.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Earthstone Energy Inc. by 786,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 834,024 shares, and has risen its stake in J2 Global Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Analysts await Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) to report earnings on September, 10. They expect $-0.15 earnings per share, down 207.14% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Farmer Bros. Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold FARM shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 7.34% less from 9.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership owns 959,742 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Granite Inv Prtn Ltd Liability Com reported 0.58% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0% or 847 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Trigran Invests invested 6% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 2,103 shares. Metropolitan Life has 5,346 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Perritt Cap has 125,941 shares. Northern Tru reported 207,582 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md holds 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) or 22,563 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communications holds 3,074 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) for 1,150 shares. Barclays Public Limited accumulated 0% or 3,184 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM).