Cooke & Bieler LP Holds Holding in Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ); Polaris Inds (PII) Holder Autus Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $3.34 Million as Shares Declined

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 288,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.54M, up from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Umpqua Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $15.45. About 395,686 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS HIRES ERIC FIELD AS CEO; 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 16/04/2018 – Umpqua Bank Promotes Tory Nixon to SEVP, Chief Banking Officer to Advance Human-Digital Banking Strategy; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C, EST. 28C; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%

Autus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (PII) by 84.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autus Asset Management Llc sold 39,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 7,529 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 47,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.66% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $77.88. About 289,928 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 22/05/2018 – United is building Polaris-branded lounges in its hubs around the U.S; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – NORTH AMERICAN RETAIL SALES INCREASED 3% FOR QUARTER; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS PHOENIX 200 FOR DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER; 19/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 02/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 18/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pharmacist-led Medication Review With Follow-up on Primary Care Cardiovascular Older Adult Patients. (POLARIS; 06/03/2018 – Greenway Health’s Project Polaris is Redefining the Relationship between Ambulatory Practices and Technology; 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Boat Holdings, LLC, the Leading Manufacturer of Pontoon Boats in; 06/03/2018 – POLARIS INFRASTRUCTURE ANNOUNCES 2017 YEAR END RESULTS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Boston Mngmt Inc holds 0.85% or 117,561 shares in its portfolio. Colorado-based Asset has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Hsbc Plc holds 0% or 141,113 shares in its portfolio. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Enterprise Fincl Svcs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 43,005 shares. Renaissance Ltd Co reported 1.25 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Management has 227,566 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) or 517,929 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank Tru invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp reported 8.00M shares stake. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company reported 26,330 shares. Captrust Financial stated it has 4,422 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc stated it has 56,175 shares. Rothschild Co Asset Management Us stated it has 70,958 shares.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Cl A (NYSE:SCS) by 352,759 shares to 3.51M shares, valued at $51.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 352,794 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.50 million shares, and cut its stake in Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,660 activity.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.30M for 12.17 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Autus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $447.84M and $606.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 6,763 shares to 63,015 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 96,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest invested in 1,701 shares or 0% of the stock. Franklin Res Inc invested in 0% or 19,481 shares. Advisors Capital Management Limited Liability owns 26,883 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 14,200 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank reported 4,576 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern Tru Corp holds 545,830 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Product Prtnrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.29% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 103 shares stake. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership reported 0.09% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Ameritas Inv Prtn Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Security Commercial Bank Of So Dak reported 6,978 shares stake. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Llc has invested 0.05% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Regions invested in 3,148 shares. Moreover, Sns Grp Ltd Llc has 0.19% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 10,320 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII).