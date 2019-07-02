Cooke & Bieler LP Boosted Hill Rom Holdings (HRC) Stake by $953,400 as Stock Price Declined; Pembroke Management LTD Continues to Hold Position in Green Dot (GDOT)

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Hill Rom Holdings (HRC) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 9,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 220,152 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31 million, up from 211,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Hill Rom Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $104.99. About 283,031 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Small Company HLS Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Kaman; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Holdings Board Elects William G. Dempsey as Executive Chairman; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.57-$4.6; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results Exceed Guidance; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Siemens Healthineers and Hill-Rom to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors; 01/05/2018 – IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – GROETELAARS SUCCEEDS JOHN J. GREISCH

Pembroke Management Ltd increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 20.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd bought 42,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 254,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.43M, up from 211,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 417,051 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 34.66% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2Q Rev $249M; 12/04/2018 – Stash to Unveil New Banking Services, Powered by Green Dot Corporation; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q Rev $315M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 28/03/2018 Green Dot Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT SEES 2Q OPER REV. $249M, EST. $247.9M; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 10/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $62; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.40, EST. $1.30

More notable recent Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “How Green Dot, The Company Known For Prepaid Debit Cards, Has Entered The Banking As A Service Space – Benzinga” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Green Dot jumps as KBW upgrades to outperform – Seeking Alpha” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Green Dot Corporation Is A Buyout Candidate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 17, 2018.

More notable recent Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Hill-Rom announces executive appointments – Seeking Alpha” on November 27, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Hill-Rom Expands Digital Health Capabilities In New Global Collaboration With Microsoft – PRNewswire” published on January 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hill-Rom Devices Earn US Department of Defense Authority to Operate – PRNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Steel Stocks Have Wall Street’s Attention – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Hill-Rom Holdings Inc (HRC) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

