Cooke & Bieler LP Position in Pra Group (PRAA) Has Lowered by $4.13 Million as Stock Price Declined; Paycom Software (PAYC) Holder Pembroke Management LTD Decreased Its Holding by $4.15 Million

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Pra Group (PRAA) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp analyzed 158,910 shares as the company's stock declined 8.12% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 916,760 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.58M, down from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Pra Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $28.13. About 110,813 shares traded. PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) has declined 24.96% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.39% the S&P500.

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Paycom Software (PAYC) by 18.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd analyzed 21,950 shares as the company's stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,271 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.21M, down from 118,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Paycom Software for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $227. About 647,074 shares traded. Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) has risen 100.36% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 95.93% the S&P500.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Installed Building (NYSE:IBP) by 38,869 shares to 548,245 shares, valued at $26.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 168,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 803,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Woodward Inc (NASDAQ:WWD).

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30.

Analysts await Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 12.96% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PAYC’s profit will be $35.69 million for 93.03 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Paycom Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.61% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold PRAA shares while 57 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 49.87 million shares or 5.28% less from 52.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Cap Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 431,454 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 3,125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd reported 729,899 shares or 0.95% of all its holdings. 3,750 were reported by Smithfield. Camarda Advisors invested in 138 shares. Taylor Frigon Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 40,820 shares. Tompkins Financial Corp accumulated 0% or 661 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 4.73M shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 43,800 shares. Invesco Limited reported 159,719 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 29,601 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 260 were reported by Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc Inc. Principal Group invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). Ls Invest Advisors Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA). D E Shaw holds 0% of its portfolio in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) for 28,667 shares.