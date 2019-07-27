Cooke & Bieler LP Upped Its Position in Verizon Communications (VZ) as Share Value Rose; Next Century Growth Investors Upped Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position by $1.73 Million; Shares Rose

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 103,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.27 million, up from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.08. About 12.09M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 26/03/2018 – FCC chairman proposes steps to protect U.S. communications networks, supply chains; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 08/03/2018 – Google defeats Zombie Go Boom ‘Adpocalypse’ lawsuit; 22/05/2018 – New RootMetrics Mobile Performance Report for Denver: T-Mobile and Verizon Make Major Strides, Sweeping the Awards; 03/04/2018 – European Commercial Vehicle Telematics Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are TomTom International, Continental, Trimble, Bosch & Verizon Telematics – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 16/05/2018 – ALLIED MINDS – UNIT, VERIZON, ERICSSON, QUALCOMM’S UNIT, SUCCESSFUL TESTING OF 4G LTE TECHNOLOGY OVER CBRS SPECTRUM IN VERIZON’S COMMERCIAL NETWORK; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Capital Spending $17 Billion to $17.8 Billion

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 9,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,263 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 6,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $212.85. About 1.14 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY SHR $0.96; QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.22; QTRLY SALES $894.8 MLN, UP 1.3 PCT; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Financial Serv Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx invested 1.22% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Kistler stated it has 0.69% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hyman Charles D has 277,402 shares for 1.69% of their portfolio. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.6% or 166,767 shares. Connors Investor holds 1.64% or 203,950 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 15,100 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nadler Group reported 14,926 shares. 61.97 million are owned by Capital Ww. Richard C Young Com Ltd owns 237,924 shares for 2.69% of their portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Lc Tn accumulated 85,072 shares or 0.72% of the stock. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division holds 136,066 shares. Argent Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 192,300 shares. Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability reported 53,421 shares. Ima Wealth, Kansas-based fund reported 5,085 shares. Adage Grp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5.17M shares.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Is the stock market set up for another late-year nose dive? – MarketWatch” on July 26, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why the AT&T Super-High Dividend Yield Still Seems Safe – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Back To A Troubling 4% Yield – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Verizon Stock Unlikely to Move Significantly on Earnings Numbers – Investorplace.com” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. T-Mobile – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 06, 2019.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive (NYSE:PGR) by 8,140 shares to 763,109 shares, valued at $55.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 158,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 916,760 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX).