Cooke & Bieler LP Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) Has Increased as Share Value Declined; Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Decreased Stake in Nike (NKE) by $14.86 Million as Share Price Rose

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 176,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 753,340 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.44M, down from 930,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $83.31. About 4.56 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 02/04/2018 – Nike said its international geographies and its direct-to-consumer businesses fueled sales growth in the latest quarter and for the full year; 29/05/2018 – Nike Inc. vs Jezign Licensing, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/29/2018; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 27/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Nike promotes second senior female manager in continued leadership shakeup; 23/05/2018 – NKE: BREAKING: @NFL owners have approved a new 10-year merchandise partnership between @Nike and @Fanatics; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 5.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 103,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 1.88M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.27M, up from 1.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 8.31 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verizon Wireless – 03/13/2018 01:49 PM; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUY BACK $2.5B FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEB. 21, 2025; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON TO BUYBACK DEBT SECURITIES; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 24/04/2018 – Verizon beats on earnings; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Wireless Retail Postpaid ARPA $131.71

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stock Yards National Bank And Communications invested in 40,881 shares. Washington Capital Management holds 2.21% or 32,946 shares. 284,309 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt. Strategic Global Limited Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Co holds 104,989 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Communication reported 35,714 shares. 26,094 are owned by Country Club Na. Botty Limited Co has 0.28% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 15,830 shares. Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Lc, Virginia-based fund reported 6,366 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors accumulated 3,865 shares. State Street stated it has 0.74% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Inc reported 0.85% stake. Rnc Cap Mgmt Limited holds 3% or 726,677 shares in its portfolio. Contravisory Invest Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 568 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company holds 0.26% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 3.55 million shares.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 158,910 shares to 916,760 shares, valued at $24.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 711,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.41M shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.31% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 9,178 shares. 291,812 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 4,002 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 0.23% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 1.49M shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins reported 0.36% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Hawaiian National Bank owns 38,232 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Davis R M reported 0.46% stake. 4,676 were accumulated by Coatue Mgmt Lc. Capital Ww has 1.32% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Scotia Capital invested in 124,811 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 5,678 were accumulated by Horizon Investments Ltd Com. Telos Capital Mgmt holds 40,231 shares. Hamel reported 5,627 shares stake. Johnson Invest Counsel owns 0.53% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 296,614 shares. Edgewood Mgmt Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 16.81M shares.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11B for 29.33 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.