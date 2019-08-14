Cooke & Bieler LP Has Increased Its Position in Pgt Innovations (PGTI) by $5.43 Million as Stock Value Rose; Mason Hill Advisors Position in Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Decreased by $7.38 Million

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc. (PGTI) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 417,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 2.47 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.21 million, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Pgt Innovations Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $844.28M market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 230,152 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 24/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for PGT, National Commerce, CrossAmerica Partners LP, Destination XL Group, Al; 19/04/2018 – DJ PGT Innovations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGTI); 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q EPS 14c; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION

Mason Hill Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (FSM) by 75.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Hill Advisors Llc sold 2.46 million shares as the company's stock rose 25.75% . The institutional investor held 783,924 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, down from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Hill Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $635.01 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $3.94. About 5.41M shares traded or 107.07% up from the average. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) has declined 30.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 15 investors sold FSM shares while 29 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 60.66 million shares or 10.52% less from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highstreet Asset Management Inc owns 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 24,122 shares. Moreover, Agf has 0.02% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 462,707 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 3.20M shares. First Manhattan Co reported 1,500 shares. 200,359 were reported by Cibc. Legal And General Grp Plc accumulated 4,845 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 38,797 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 2.07 million shares. Raymond James & Associate has 0% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) for 37,065 shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Jpmorgan Chase And has 53,471 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 56,850 shares. Mason Hill Advsr Limited Co has invested 3.09% in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Cibc Asset Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM). Eqis has 0.01% invested in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM).

More notable recent Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Fortuna Reports Results of Annual General Meeting Toronto Stock Exchange:FVI – GlobeNewswire" on June 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for full year 2018 – GlobeNewswire" published on March 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: "Fortuna reports consolidated financial results for first quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire" on May 14, 2019.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Te Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) by 13,170 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $82.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive (NYSE:PGR) by 8,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 763,109 shares, and cut its stake in Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL).

More notable recent PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "PGT Innovations Recognized as Florida Sterling Manufacturing Business Excellence Award Finalist – Business Wire" on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Is There An Opportunity With PGT Innovations, Inc.'s (NYSE:PGTI) 25% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "PGT Innovations' Luxury Brand Offers the First All-in-One Solution for Impact-Resistant, Keyless-Entry Front Door – Business Wire" on June 17, 2019.