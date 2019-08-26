Cooke & Bieler LP Has Lifted Air Lease (AL) Stake by $4.36 Million; Marshall Wace Llp Decreased Holding in National General (NGHC) by $1.73 Million as Market Value Rose

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 17.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 128,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 858,040 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.47M, up from 729,820 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 993,210 shares traded or 23.09% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 09/03/2018 Air Lease Trading Activity Rises to More Than Quadruple Average; 03/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – NEW ORDER RAISES ALC’S TOTAL 737 MAX ORDERS TO 138; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 03/04/2018 – BOEING, AIR LEASE SIGN ORDER FOR EIGHT 737 MAX AIRPLANES; 11/05/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP AL.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $53; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: RUSSIA ACCOUNTS FOR 3% OF BOOK VALUE OF FLEET; 17/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Announces Delivery of Boeing 737 MAX 8 Aircraft With Travel Service; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE NEVER EXPLORED PLACING AIRCRAFT IN IRAN: CEO; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M

Marshall Wace Llp decreased its stake in National General (NGHC) by 46.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp sold 75,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The hedge fund held 87,446 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, down from 162,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in National General for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.46. About 266,339 shares traded or 4.52% up from the average. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c; 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 12/03/2018 – National General Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By KBW for Mar. 19; 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold NGHC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 0.94% more from 54.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.02% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 0% or 12,700 shares. Wedge Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 14,773 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amer Int Grp Inc Inc reported 0% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0.01% in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) or 66,113 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communications holds 0% or 84,320 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 680,495 shares stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 45,112 shares. Moreover, Principal Fincl Gru has 0.02% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 0.09% or 347,226 shares in its portfolio. Bogle Invest Mngmt LP De owns 36,375 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp owns 0.02% invested in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) for 87,446 shares. Automobile Association stated it has 0% of its portfolio in National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC). Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 37,294 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 125,045 shares.

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Serv (NYSE:KAR) by 307,843 shares to 402,967 shares, valued at $20.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Computer Program (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 59,306 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “National General Holdings Corp. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “National General Holdings Corp. Announces 25% Increase on Common Stock Dividend to $0.05 per share – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IMPORTANT INVESTOR ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against National General Holdings Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “National General Holdings Corp (NGHC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “National General Holdings Corp. Announces Offering of Common Stock – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,502 are held by Bb&T Secs Limited Com. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Panagora Asset Management Inc has 5,628 shares. Moreover, Shufro Rose And Ltd has 0.12% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Calamos Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 739,861 shares. Prudential Fin Incorporated invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Geode Capital Limited stated it has 1.06M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Bartlett And Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Chicago Equity Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 138,700 shares. Beach Investment Mgmt Lc reported 0.74% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Mitsubishi Ufj reported 0.01% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Boston invested in 0.29% or 6.45M shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management has 37,883 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Janney Mgmt Lc owns 6,112 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management reported 16,031 shares.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) by 121,785 shares to 455,829 shares, valued at $43.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varex Imaging Corporation by 210,260 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 753,230 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).