Cooke & Bieler LP Stake in Williams (WSM) Lifted by $1.09 Million; Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa Holds Stake in Kimco Rlty (KIM)

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Williams (WSM) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 19,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.47% . The institutional investor held 793,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.63M, up from 773,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Williams for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.84% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $65.1. About 1.47 million shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has risen 13.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.15-Adj EPS $4.25; 06/03/2018 Williams-Sonoma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Pottery Barn Comparable Brand Rev Growth 2.7%; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 4Q Rev $1.68B; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 02/04/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.15 TO $4.25; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.54, REV VIEW $5.26 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES FULL YEAR EPS OF $4.12 – $4.22

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa increased its stake in Kimco Rlty Corp (KIM) by 100.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa bought 39,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% . The institutional investor held 79,038 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, up from 39,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa who had been investing in Kimco Rlty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 2.86 million shares traded. Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has risen 17.64% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.64% the S&P500. Some Historical KIM News: 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: KIMCO 1Q RENTAL REV $304.1M, EST. $296.3M; 03/04/2018 – Alaris Royalty Corp. Announces Restart of Partial Distributions From Kimco; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 15/03/2018 RElTs slip anew despite minor exposure to Toys ‘R’ Us closings; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Brixmor Operating Partnership, Kite Realty, Kimco Realty and DDR Corp. Have Material Exposure to Toys R Us; 05/04/2018 – Kimco’s Lincoln Square to Feature Philadelphia’s First Sprouts Farmers Market; 17/04/2018 – Kimco’s U.S. asset sales show gap in public, private market prices; 26/04/2018 – KIMCO 1Q AFFO/SHR 37C, EST. 36C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kimco Realty Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KIM); 03/04/2018 – Target Joins Kimco Realty’s Forest Avenue Plaza

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold KIM shares while 111 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 368.10 million shares or 4.74% more from 351.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Transamerica Finance Inc has 0.01% invested in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Horizon Invests Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) for 16,704 shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). 1.81M were reported by Menora Mivtachim Holdg Ltd. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 4,350 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.04% stake. Adage Cap Group Ltd Liability Co reported 0.02% stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma owns 655 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM). Blume Capital owns 300 shares. 186,030 are held by Voya Investment Mngmt. Amalgamated Savings Bank accumulated 83,293 shares. Earnest Ltd Liability Company holds 296 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru accumulated 621 shares or 0% of the stock.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland Sa, which manages about $985.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manpowergroup Inc (NYSE:MAN) by 5,341 shares to 12,411 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,653 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

More notable recent Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kimco: 40% Upside To Fair Value – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is Kimco Realty a Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kimco Realty: I No Longer Recommend This 6.3%-Yielding REIT Based On Valuation – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kimco Realty: Consider This 5.5%-Yielding Preferred Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kimco: Hold Or Fold After The Sears Bankruptcy? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSM shares while 121 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 82.92 million shares or 3.35% less from 85.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp holds 0.04% or 641,362 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested in 658,878 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 4,612 shares. Quantitative Inv Management Ltd Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). South Dakota Inv Council holds 0.04% or 33,600 shares in its portfolio. Intll Group has invested 0.04% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.18% stake. Numerixs Inv Tech reported 5,800 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) or 61,885 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 7,042 shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 416,207 shares. Signaturefd Lc stated it has 302 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia reported 10,500 shares. Price Michael F holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 55,000 shares. Grimes And Inc reported 123,846 shares.