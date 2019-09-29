Cooke & Bieler LP Boosted Position in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $18.67 Million; Jack In The Box Com (JACK) Stake Has Increased by Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by 21.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 181,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $107.74M, up from 861,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in United Parcel Service for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.95. About 1.67 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Rant launches Eric Raymond’s next project: open-source the UPS; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO. UPS RELEVANT INTEREST IN AWE TO 28.94%; 16/05/2018 – Express Delivery Market in Brazil to Reach $7.68 Billion by 2022 – Key Players are Correios, DHL Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, and UPS – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 06/03/2018 – UPS: Barber to Assume Responsibility for Global Small Package, Freight, Supply Chain and Freight Forwarding Units and Engineering; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Calif Comnty Coll Fincg Auth 2003 Bnd Rtg To ‘AA+’; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc increased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc Com (JACK) by 15.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc bought 41,183 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 299,983 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.41 million, up from 258,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 282,695 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 Jack in the Box Inc. Completes Sale of Qdoba Restaurant Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 21/05/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Bomb squad investigates suspicious metal box at Santa Fe Jack in the Box restaurant, police say…; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Sees Approximately 25 Restaurants Opening System-Wide in FY18; 17/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Hit by Rising Potato Costs in Sign of Inflation; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX INC – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

More notable recent Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Supernus to Present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on September 25, 2019, also Ibtimes.com with their article: “3 Reasons Why Alibaba Is Still a Buy After Jack Maâ€™s Departure – International Business Times” published on September 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stifel: Amid Low Expectations, Jack In The Box Is Now A Buy – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

