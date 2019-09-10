Cooke & Bieler LP Stake in Entegris (ENTG) Trimmed as Shares Rose; Harvey Partners Has Cut Acuity Brands (AYI) Stake by $996,000; Market Value Declined

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Entegris (ENTG) by 40.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 315,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 464,130 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.57 million, down from 779,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Entegris for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $44.7. About 885,840 shares traded. Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) has risen 25.39% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ENTG News: 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q Adj EPS 42c-Adj EPS 47c; 15/05/2018 – Entegris Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 26/04/2018 – Entegris Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 41c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Entegris Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENTG); 26/04/2018 – Entegris Reports Record Sales and Earnings in First Quarter of 2018; 16/03/2018 DEEP ECO: Entegris May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 27/04/2018 – Entegris at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 09/04/2018 – Entegris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Entegris 1Q Adj EPS 47c; 28/03/2018 – Entegris Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Acuity Brands Inc (AYI) by 47.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc analyzed 8,300 shares as the company's stock declined 7.00% . The hedge fund held 9,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 17,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.34B market cap company. The stock increased 3.92% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $134.22. About 326,970 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.45 EPS, down 2.17% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.46 per share. ENTG’s profit will be $58.82 million for 24.83 P/E if the $0.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Entegris, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) news were published by various financial news outlets.

Analysts await Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $2.69 EPS, up 6.75% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.52 per share. AYI’s profit will be $106.96 million for 12.47 P/E if the $2.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.37 actual EPS reported by Acuity Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) news were published by various financial news outlets.

