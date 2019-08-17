Cooke & Bieler LP Has Lowered Holding in Philip Morris Int’l (PM) by $1.63 Million; Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rose While Iberiabank Trimmed Its Holding by $661,440

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Philip Morris Int’l (PM) by 1.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 18,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 928,364 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.06M, down from 946,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Philip Morris Int’l for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $84.91. About 3.30 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Iberiabank Corp decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 49.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp sold 3,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 3,456 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, down from 6,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $199.42. About 1.88M shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS, DEUTSCHE BANK TO SEEK SUNEDISON SUIT DISMISSAL; 21/05/2018 – IHS Markit To Buy Ipreo for $1.855B From Private Equity Funds Managed by Blackstone Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division; 22/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs Plans Apple Pay Credit Card; 28/03/2018 – NESTLE IS SAID TO MANDATE GOLDMAN FOR GERBER SALE: INS. INSIDER; 12/03/2018 – Dealbook: Goldman’s Next C.E.O. Must Embrace the Grind: DealBook Briefing; 23/03/2018 – Endurance Intl Group Coverage Assumed by Goldman Sachs at Sell; 18/05/2018 – Sponsor of GS Acquisition Jointly Controlled by Affiliates of Cote and Goldman Sachs Asset Management; 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018; 09/04/2018 – SoFi Names Longtime Goldman Sachs Exec Michelle Gill as Next CFO; 21/03/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman among bidders for energy marketing outfit

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,852 are owned by Ima Wealth. 33,879 are held by Swift Run Management Ltd Com. Wetherby Asset accumulated 7,314 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc has invested 0.07% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Blue Fincl holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,141 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.23% or 412,704 shares in its portfolio. Wallington Asset Management Ltd Company holds 31,041 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0.17% stake. Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated holds 3,666 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Seizert Prtnrs Ltd reported 173,255 shares stake. Interest Ca holds 949 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can holds 711,406 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 18,100 shares. Trust Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A has 907 shares. Raymond James Assocs has 206,288 shares.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Waste Management Inc (NYSE:WM) by 9,151 shares to 42,739 shares, valued at $4.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index (DVY) by 3,784 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,006 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Falls as Top International Executive Charged in 1MDB Scandal – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Netflix, WWE And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 24 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “A Winning Plan for the Consumer Market Is Driving Goldman Sachs Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs – This Is A Business In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” published on July 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday’s Market Minute: Futures Rise On Chinese Data – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $1.99 billion for 9.00 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Second-quarter is going to be busy for IPOs, says NYSE president – CNBC” on March 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3 Reasons Philip Morris Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2018, Fool.com published: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Motley Fool” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Future Of Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on September 28, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Philip Morris Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough Inc holds 73,739 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Hendershot Invs reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Principal Fin Grp holds 0.24% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 2.93 million shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP owns 4,700 shares. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia reported 1.01 million shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.1% or 27,013 shares. Portland Global Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,242 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Co owns 0.12% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 27,111 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 58,328 shares. 10,653 are held by Security National Trust Co. Investec Asset North America, a New York-based fund reported 33,597 shares. First Trust accumulated 0.23% or 25,841 shares. Huber Cap Management Ltd Com invested in 1.41% or 150,700 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co reported 0.2% stake.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.49 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 60,370 shares to 483,263 shares, valued at $29.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) by 30,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.24M shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival (NYSE:CCL).