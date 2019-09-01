Cooke & Bieler LP Has Trimmed Its Schweitzer Mauduit (SWM) Position; Geode Capital Management Has Boosted By $32.24 Million Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Position

Geode Capital Management Llc increased Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) stake by 5.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc acquired 176,191 shares as Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)’s stock declined 3.46%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 3.24M shares with $594.02M value, up from 3.06 million last quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $46.11 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $180.02. About 892,907 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has declined 4.47% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 04/04/2018 – Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES – CO, VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS WILL COLLABORATE FOR AT LEAST TWO YEARS; 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Watchdog says Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 11/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – LENDERS AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH $70 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES FOR A THREE-YEAR TERM; 30/05/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Provide Update on FDA Review of Investigational New Drug Application for CTX001 for the Treatmen; 24/05/2018 – Vertex Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 19/03/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP – ANTICIPATES PRICING AND MARGIN OF ITS SERVICES TO IMPROVE SLIGHTLY IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – Vertex cystic fibrosis drugs are not cost effective, but company calls analysis a ‘sham’; 09/04/2018 – VERIFONE SYSTEMS – VERTEX HOLDCO TO BE REQUIRED TO PAY FEE OF $186.6 MLN IF MERGER AGREEMENT IS TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES – SEC FILING; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 26/04/2018 – VERTEX REITERATES 2018 CF PRODUCT REV. GUIDANCE OF $2.65-$2.80B

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased Schweitzer Mauduit (SWM) stake by 2.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 57,854 shares as Schweitzer Mauduit (SWM)’s stock rose 0.32%. The Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 1.98 million shares with $76.68M value, down from 2.04M last quarter. Schweitzer Mauduit now has $1.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $33.54. About 62,252 shares traded. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has declined 16.82% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SWM News: 02/05/2018 – SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT 1Q ADJ EPS 82C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Schweitzer-Mauduit International I, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWM); 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q Adj EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Schweitzer-Mauduit; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit 1Q EPS 68c; 16/04/2018 Schweitzer-Mauduit Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Schweitzer-Mauduit International 1Q EPS 68C; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Valero Energy Partners LP, One Liberty Propertie

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased Laboratory Corp. Of America (NYSE:LH) stake by 7,560 shares to 559,707 valued at $85.62 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) stake by 85,835 shares and now owns 356,452 shares. Renaissancere (NYSE:RNR) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold SWM shares while 41 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 27.18 million shares or 1.41% less from 27.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 23,194 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc reported 25,350 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) for 25 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc invested 0% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0% or 9,830 shares. Parkside National Bank holds 0.01% or 911 shares in its portfolio. Washington Bank & Trust holds 700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. City Holdg Communications accumulated 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co Na stated it has 318 shares. Boston Ptnrs invested 0.07% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Invesco Limited reported 0.01% in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM). Millennium Mgmt Limited Co holds 0% or 69,250 shares in its portfolio. 99,692 were accumulated by Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors Inc. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc invested in 5,701 shares or 0% of the stock. 7,118 are held by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado.

Among 8 analysts covering Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has $230 highest and $195 lowest target. $217.33’s average target is 20.73% above currents $180.02 stock price. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had 22 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) rating on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $21100 target. The rating was reinitiated by Goldman Sachs with “Buy” on Thursday, May 23. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of VRTX in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained it with “Buy” rating and $217 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $23000 target in Thursday, August 1 report. Cowen & Co maintained Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $220 target. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. H.C. Wainwright maintained it with “Buy” rating and $220 target in Thursday, March 7 report. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Needham.

Geode Capital Management Llc decreased Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) stake by 5,406 shares to 29,496 valued at $1.70M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gopro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) stake by 404,764 shares and now owns 1.36M shares. Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) was reduced too.