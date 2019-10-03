Cooke & Bieler LP Has Decreased Its Arch Capital (ACGL) Position by $14.30 Million; Frigate Ventures LP Lifted Its Argan (AGX) Stake

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 11,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.47% . The institutional investor held 105,488 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28M, up from 93,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $37.41. About 13,710 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX)

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Arch Capital (ACGL) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 386,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The institutional investor held 2.70 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.02M, down from 3.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Arch Capital for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.77. About 129,465 shares traded. Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has risen 27.52% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ACGL News: 14/05/2018 – Arch Capital Group Ltd. Names François Morin Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – EON: Arch Credit Risk Services Inc. Enters Multi-Year Underwriting Services Agreement with Munich Re; 22/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD ACGL.O : KBW RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 14/05/2018 – AIG – LYONS IS REJOINING AIG FROM ARCH CAPITAL GROUP LTD; 13/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL TO TAKE PART IN FREDDIE MAC MORTGAGE PILOT PROGRAM; 09/03/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL GROUP – PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE IS $88.55 PER COMMON SHARE FOR AGGREGATE PUBLIC OFFERING PRICE OF $502.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – ARCH REINSURANCE IN REINSURANCE TRANSACTION WITH CATALINA; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q OPER EPS $1.69, EST. $1.54; 23/04/2018 – ARCH CREDIT RISK IN UNDERWRITING SERVICES PACT W/MUNICH RE; 01/05/2018 – ARCH CAPITAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $61.24, EST. $62.36

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 277,169 shares to 2.75 million shares, valued at $45.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steelcase Cl A (NYSE:SCS) by 67,630 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold ACGL shares while 89 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 318.47 million shares or 0.43% less from 319.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Moreover, Bessemer Grp Inc has 0% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) for 360 shares. Artisan Ltd Partnership invested 3.28% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Fund owns 13,600 shares. Ruffer Llp holds 6,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bridges Invest Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Systematic Mngmt LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) reported 107 shares stake. Mackenzie Fincl has 0.01% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 14,897 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Lc has 0.11% invested in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Clearbridge Invs Ltd holds 0.05% or 1.64M shares in its portfolio. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Co holds 0.1% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) or 303,869 shares. Wedge Cap L LP Nc reported 0.01% in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL). Cap World invested in 6.64M shares.