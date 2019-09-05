Cooke & Bieler LP Trimmed Its Steelcase Cl A (SCS) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Fortune Brnds Hme&Sec (FBHS) Position Has Increased by Alta Capital Management Llc

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Steelcase Cl A (SCS) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 352,759 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.00% . The institutional investor held 3.51M shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.10 million, down from 3.86M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Steelcase Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.56. About 221,477 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q Rev $772.7M; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q ADJ EPS 24C; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE

Alta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fortune Brnds Hme&Sec (FBHS) by 11.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc bought 46,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 457,386 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.78M, up from 411,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fortune Brnds Hme&Sec for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $49.91. About 762,646 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 09/04/2018 – Therma-Tru Named “Brand Used Most” for More Than 20 Consecutive Years; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 11/05/2018 – TOOLCHESTS-U.S. TRADE COMMISSION MAKES FINAL FINDING OF INJURY TO U.S. PRODUCERS FROM TOOL CHESTS IMPORTED FROM CHINA, VIETNAM; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS: $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) by 48,043 shares to 6.56M shares, valued at $194.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Now Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 67,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 992,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 588,193 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Swiss Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 157,300 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 1.04 million shares. Euclidean Tech Limited Company holds 66,896 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Legal & General Grp Public Limited Company, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 78,646 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd owns 35,037 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Advsrs Asset Management invested in 0% or 999 shares. Stifel Corp has 50,249 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ifrah Fincl Services has 0.19% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Moreover, Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 462,241 shares. Cna Financial Corporation owns 21,407 shares. Hightower Limited Liability holds 0.03% or 342,786 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19 after the close. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46 million for 9.05 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

