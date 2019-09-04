Cooke & Bieler Lp increased Hill Rom Holdings (HRC) stake by 4.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cooke & Bieler Lp acquired 9,080 shares as Hill Rom Holdings (HRC)’s stock rose 7.25%. The Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 220,152 shares with $23.31 million value, up from 211,072 last quarter. Hill Rom Holdings now has $6.94B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $105.04. About 13,701 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 07/05/2018 – Hill-Rom, Siemens Healthineers to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 29/05/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Welch Allyn Home® Portfolio Debuts at All Kinney Drugs Locations; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED AN 11 PERCENT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE; 01/05/2018 – IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom’s Fiscal Second Quarter Financial Results Exceed Guidance; 26/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Showcases Surgical Leadership and New Safety Innovations at AORN 2018; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Rev $710.5M; 02/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

FLSMIDTH & CO A/S SHARES -B- DENMA (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) had a decrease of 3.8% in short interest. FLIDF’s SI was 169,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 3.8% from 176,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1696 days are for FLSMIDTH & CO A/S SHARES -B- DENMA (OTCMKTS:FLIDF)’s short sellers to cover FLIDF’s short positions. It closed at $43.59 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Flsmidth & Co. A/S 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2018.

FLSmidth & Co. A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services to the minerals and cement industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.93 billion. The firm operates through Customer Services, Product Companies, Minerals, and Cement divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as vertical mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and ball mills, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased Snap (NYSE:SNA) stake by 92,304 shares to 609,144 valued at $95.34 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Brookfield Asset Management In (NYSE:BAM) stake by 54,805 shares and now owns 2.32M shares. Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Hill-Rom has $125 highest and $108 lowest target. $119’s average target is 13.29% above currents $105.04 stock price. Hill-Rom had 5 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, August 5 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, August 6 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Needham.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4.

