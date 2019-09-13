Cooke & Bieler LP Has Trimmed Its Position in Actuant (ATU) by $829,200 as Share Price Declined; Fil LTD Decreased Stake in Lauder Estee Cos (EL) by $2.02 Million as Valuation Rose

Fil Ltd decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 4.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fil Ltd sold 11,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The institutional investor held 217,310 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.79 million, down from 228,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fil Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $197.15. About 234,877 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Actuant Corporation (ATU) by 4.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 34,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.63% . The institutional investor held 755,960 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.76 million, down from 790,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Actuant Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $26.03. About 38,753 shares traded. Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) has declined 17.48% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.48% the S&P500. Some Historical ATU News: 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP – RECOGNIZED NET PROVISIONAL ONE-TIME ADJUSTMENT TO INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $0.14/SHR RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM DURING QTR; 26/04/2018 – Actuant Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Actuant Rts To ‘BB’ Frm ‘BB+’; Otlk Neg; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT 2Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 15C; 25/04/2018 – Actuant Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – CORRECT: ACTUANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.00 TO $1.10, EST. $1.05; 21/03/2018 – ACTUANT CORP ATU.N SEES FY ADJUSTED SHR $1.00 TO $1.10; 21/03/2018 – Actuant Adjusts Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 22/04/2018 – DJ Actuant Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATU); 21/03/2018 – Actuant Raises 2018 View To Rev $1.14B-$1.16B

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.19M for 30.80 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,663 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life. Strs Ohio has invested 0.13% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.14% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 17,874 shares. 4,917 were reported by Hwg L P. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking owns 514,527 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. Arcadia Mi invested in 50,136 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.12% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Girard Prtnrs Limited holds 1,977 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Scott And Selber Inc owns 14,857 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co stated it has 147,950 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab has 0.38% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). The Massachusetts-based Colony Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Gamco Et Al has invested 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Crystal Rock Capital Mngmt reported 27,398 shares stake.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. 16,140 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $3.23 million were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION.

Fil Ltd, which manages about $66.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 463,466 shares to 12.91 million shares, valued at $222.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 51,122 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What We Like About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Estee Lauder EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think EstÃ©e Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Appoints Deirdre Stanley Executive Vice President and General Counsel – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

More notable recent Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Actuant: Divesting The EC&S Segment And Focusing On High Quality Industrial Tools – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) A Financially Sound Company? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Actuant Schedules Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Actuant Announces Completion of Debt Refinancing – Business Wire” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Actuant Q3 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 29,000 shares to 887,040 shares, valued at $36.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgt Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 277,169 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).