Cooke & Bieler LP Has Cut Steelcase Cl A (SCS) Stake; Element Capital Management Has Trimmed Cenovus Energy (CVE) Holding By $858,632

Element Capital Management Llc decreased Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) stake by 36.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Element Capital Management Llc sold 107,329 shares as Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Element Capital Management Llc holds 183,663 shares with $1.59M value, down from 290,992 last quarter. Cenovus Energy Inc now has $11.73B valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $9.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 19.36% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS FIRST QUARTER WAS `CHALLENGING’; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS – CONTINUES TO REVIEW POTENTIAL DIVESTITURES OF NON-CORE ASSETS IN DEEP BASIN; 21/03/2018 – Cenovus Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS LOOKING TO SUBLEASE EXTRA OFFICE SPACE; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS SAYS CLEARWATER SALE PROCESS PROCEEDING; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS EXPECTS TO SEE “VERY MATERIAL” VOLUMES OF OIL MOVING BY RAIL LATER THIS YEAR – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC – QTRLY OPERATING LOSS PER SHARE $0.61; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO SAYS WITH EVERY $1 DECREASE IN WTI/WCS DIFFERENTIAL, CO EXPECTS $80 MLN OF INCREASED ANNUAL ADJUSTED FUNDS FLOW – CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.74

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased Steelcase Cl A (SCS) stake by 9.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 352,759 shares as Steelcase Cl A (SCS)’s stock rose 1.23%. The Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 3.51M shares with $51.10 million value, down from 3.86 million last quarter. Steelcase Cl A now has $2.06 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $17.53. About 878,832 shares traded or 47.82% up from the average. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 21/03/2018 – Steelcase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Steelcase; 20/03/2018 – Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” ldeal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE INC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 6 PERCENT TO $0.135 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 Mamava Collaborates with Steelcase to Launch the “Mamava Mini,” Ideal Solution for Breastfeeding Mothers in the Workplace

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.46M for 10.19 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased Renaissancere (NYSE:RNR) stake by 3,400 shares to 435,310 valued at $62.47M in 2019Q1. It also upped Torchmark (NYSE:TMK) stake by 83,990 shares and now owns 151,190 shares. H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold SCS shares while 58 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 75.15 million shares or 1.14% more from 74.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Matarin Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.76% or 721,333 shares. Blackrock Inc, a New York-based fund reported 6.19M shares. Venator Capital Mngmt Ltd stated it has 2.29% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Gotham Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 35,609 shares in its portfolio. Tieton Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 195,345 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 59,616 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 129,075 shares. 347,572 are owned by Morgan Stanley. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) for 173,100 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Limited Liability holds 744,488 shares. Deprince Race And Zollo Inc has 0.32% invested in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS). Guggenheim Ltd Liability invested in 123,201 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 78,788 were accumulated by Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited Co.

Among 4 analysts covering Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cenovus Energy had 9 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 13 by BMO Capital Markets.

Element Capital Management Llc increased Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) stake by 21,289 shares to 63,992 valued at $2.72M in 2019Q1. It also upped Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) stake by 75,419 shares and now owns 89,740 shares. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) was raised too.