Cooke & Bieler LP Continues to Hold Holding in Now (DNOW); East Coast Asset Management Holds Position in American Tower New (AMT)

East Coast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. East Coast Asset Management Llc bought 2,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 19,995 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, up from 17,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. East Coast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $226.57. About 1.47M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Now Inc. (DNOW) by 7.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 67,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.10% . The institutional investor held 992,360 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, up from 924,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Now Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.52% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 956,769 shares traded or 18.46% up from the average. NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has declined 15.58% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.58% the S&P500. Some Historical DNOW News: 26/04/2018 – NOW Inc Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – NOW Inc at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 11/05/2018 – Cove Street Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in NOW Inc; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q REV. $764M, EST. $719.8M; 08/05/2018 – NOW Inc Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 23/04/2018 DJ NOW Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNOW); 30/04/2018 – NOW Inc. Completes New Senior Secured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – NOW 1Q EPS 2c; 07/05/2018 – NOW Inc Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 14-16; 02/05/2018 – NOW INC 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 2C

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schweitzer Mauduit (NYSE:SWM) by 57,854 shares to 1.98 million shares, valued at $76.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE:WHR) by 71,017 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 654,996 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Limited.