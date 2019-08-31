Cooke & Bieler LP Has Increased Its Position in Torchmark (TMK) as Stock Price Rose; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Amgen (Call) (AMGN) Position as Shares Rose

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Torchmark (TMK) by 124.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 83,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 151,190 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.39 million, up from 67,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Torchmark for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 16/04/2018 – Torchmark Corp expected to post earnings of $1.45 a share – Earnings Preview; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q EPS $1.49; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47; 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (Call) (AMGN) by 99.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 12,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.03 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable P; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Net $2.31B; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 24/04/2018 – EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O SAYS PRESSING AMGEN INC AMGN.O , RIVALS TO CHANGE DYNAMIC OF HIGH LIST PRICES, DEEP REBATES ON NEW MIGRAINE MEDICINES

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in World Fuel Svcs (NYSE:INT) by 82,180 shares to 2.20M shares, valued at $63.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 711,684 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.41M shares, and cut its stake in Gorman Rupp Co (NYSEMKT:GRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T invested 0.05% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Johnson Investment Counsel invested 0% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Tower Capital (Trc) owns 4,236 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Proshare Limited Liability reported 55,668 shares. 70,195 are held by Dean Ltd Co. Synovus Financial Corp accumulated 0.03% or 19,560 shares. Weiss Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.02% or 2,514 shares in its portfolio. Goelzer Invest Mgmt invested in 5,391 shares. 21,122 are held by Nomura Asset Mngmt Company Limited. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.05% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) or 14,557 shares. New York-based Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Argent Trust Co stated it has 5,440 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 42,171 shares. Ci Investments holds 287,400 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Webster Bancorporation N A stated it has 990 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Torchmark Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Torchmark Corporation’s (NYSE:TMK) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Torchmark (TMK) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Torchmark Corporation’s (NYSE:TMK) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/19/2019: CHEK, VIVE, VNDA, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SPYG, AVGO, AMGN, ADP – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/15/2019: CGC, A, MNK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amgen up 6% on positive ruling on Enbrel patents – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen (AMGN) Shares Cross 3% Yield Mark – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $236.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 815 shares to 915 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boot Alliance Inc by 14,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Lc reported 55,778 shares. Ellington Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,900 shares. Raymond James Serv Advisors Inc reported 237,632 shares. Kcm Investment Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.62% or 50,655 shares in its portfolio. Gofen Glossberg Limited Company Il reported 19,043 shares. Ativo Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.54% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Advsrs reported 6,135 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Inc reported 68,984 shares. Nuwave Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.64% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Miller Inv LP reported 0.26% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Shell Asset has invested 0.31% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department has 0.43% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 22,446 shares. Dana Inv Advsrs invested 1.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Welch Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Richard Bernstein Limited Liability accumulated 38,551 shares or 0.24% of the stock.