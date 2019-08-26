Cooke & Bieler LP Has Lowered Steelcase Cl A (SCS) Position By $4.94 Million; Discover Financial Services (DFS)’s Sentiment Is 0.85

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased Steelcase Cl A (SCS) stake by 9.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 352,759 shares as Steelcase Cl A (SCS)’s stock declined 1.00%. The Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 3.51 million shares with $51.10 million value, down from 3.86M last quarter. Steelcase Cl A now has $1.82B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 87,321 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500.

Discover Financial Services (DFS) investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 269 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 316 decreased and sold their stock positions in Discover Financial Services. The hedge funds in our database reported: 267.80 million shares, down from 277.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Discover Financial Services in top ten stock positions was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 56 Reduced: 260 Increased: 180 New Position: 89.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $24.61 billion. It operates in two divisions, Direct Banking and Payment Services. It has a 9.07 P/E ratio. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer services and products, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

The stock increased 0.73% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $77.32. About 324,523 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (DFS) has risen 24.81% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty; 03/05/2018 – NY DFS FINES WILLIAM PENN LIFE INSURANCE $6.3M; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 14/05/2018 – NY DFS:GEMINI CAN OFFER TRADING OF ZCASH, LITECOIN,BITCOIN CASH; 16/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS Superintendent Vullo Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Rent-To-Own and Land Installment Contracts; 26/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services First-Quarter Results Top Expectations; 18/04/2018 – Discover Financial Services Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – Discover Financial Services: Ending Loans $65.7B as of Feb 28; 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire; 12/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE INSURERS TO ENCOURAGE COMMERCIAL GPS USE

More notable recent Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Discover: What Was Good Became Too Expensive – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Discover, AmEx top J.D. Power credit card rankings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discover July delinquency rate rises, charge-off declines – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Wsj.com‘s news article titled: “Regulators Approve Bitcoin Venture Backed by NYSE Owner – The Wall Street Journal” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Bruni J V & Co Co holds 6.23% of its portfolio in Discover Financial Services for 482,685 shares. Mu Investments Co. Ltd. owns 92,000 shares or 4.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Corbyn Investment Management Inc Md has 4.09% invested in the company for 140,115 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. has invested 3.4% in the stock. Wisconsin Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 51,926 shares.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.31 earnings per share, up 12.68% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.05 per share. DFS’s profit will be $735.12 million for 8.37 P/E if the $2.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.43% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.44M for 9.00 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

More notable recent Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Is Yielding 3.4% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Steelcase Inc.’s (NYSE:SCS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “It Might Be Now Or Never For Steelcase – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Steelcase Inc.’s (NYSE:SCS) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “How Stratasys Is Pushing 3D Printing Into The Future – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 03, 2019.