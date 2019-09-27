Cooke & Bieler LP Has Upped By $527,472 Its Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Holding; D/B/A Sibanye-stillwater Limited American Deposita (SBGL) Sellers Increased By 42.91% Their Shorts

D/B/A Sibanye-stillwater Limited American Deposita (NYSE:SBGL) had an increase of 42.91% in short interest. SBGL’s SI was 13.28 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 42.91% from 9.29 million shares previously. With 3.74 million avg volume, 4 days are for D/B/A Sibanye-stillwater Limited American Deposita (NYSE:SBGL)’s short sellers to cover SBGL’s short positions. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.63. About 2.45 million shares traded. Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBGL) has risen 97.57% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.57% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGL News: 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE REFINANCES U.S. DOLLAR RCF ON IMPROVED TERMS; 15/05/2018 – South African Reserve Bank Approves Sibanye Gold’s Proposed Acquisition of Lonmin; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER – FIVE OF 13 EMPLOYEES TRAPPED AFTER A SEISMIC EVENT AT MASAKHANE MINE, DRIEFONTEIN OPERATIONS, FREED BY THE MINE RESCUE TEAMS; 16/03/2018 – LONMIN PLC LMI.L – SIBANYE-STILLWATER FILES WITH COMPETITION COMMISSION; 31/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – LONMIN IS EXPECTED TO CONTRIBUTE POSITIVELY TO GROUP EBITDA; 04/05/2018 – SIBANYE-STILLWATER SGLJ.J – PROCESS OF SELECTING A NEW INDEPENDENT EXTERNAL AUDIT FIRM FOR GROUP WILL COMMENCE FOLLOWING AGM ON 30 MAY 2018; 03/05/2018 – SIBANYE REPORTS SEISMIC EVENT AT SOUTH AFRICA GOLD MINE; 06/04/2018 – SIBANYE SAYS RCF INCREASED TO $600M FROM $350M; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Gold: Proposed Acquisition of Lonmin Proceeding According to Plan; 31/05/2018 – Sibanye Dismisses ‘Unwarranted’ Debt Fears, Backs Lonmin Deal

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) stake by 0.54% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cooke & Bieler Lp acquired 4,752 shares as Jp Morgan Chase (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 877,996 shares with $98.16 million value, up from 873,244 last quarter. Jp Morgan Chase now has $376.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $117.61. About 5.08M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – 75% of ultra-rich investors predict the economy will hit recession by 2020, a J.P. Morgan survey found; 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-2; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Properties Sells Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase for $140M; 11/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SUED OVER CASH ADVANCE FEES FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY BUYS; 22/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: JPMorgan Chase’s Dimon Offers His Stance On Facebook’s Data Scandal; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Prime Rmbs Issued By J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3; 22/05/2018 – WildHorse at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19%; 17/05/2018 – DealBreaker: JPMorgan Places Child In Charge Of Childish Cryptocurrencies; 10/04/2018 – AVANGRID INC AGR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining firm in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company has market cap of $3.80 billion. The firm operates through Gold and Platinum divisions. It has a 100.54 P/E ratio. It owns and operates gold, uranium, and platinum group metals , including platinum, palladium, and rhodium activities and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 7.70% above currents $117.61 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $130 target in Monday, April 15 report. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. $194,242 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18.

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased Pnc Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) stake by 11,600 shares to 502,913 valued at $69.04M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Laboratory Corp. Of America (NYSE:LH) stake by 10,150 shares and now owns 549,557 shares. Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. North Point Port Managers Corp Oh reported 2,735 shares. Amalgamated Bank has 1.21% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 464,060 shares. Phillips Fin Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 13,450 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 1.11% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Nadler Financial Group Inc holds 0.17% or 5,195 shares in its portfolio. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Becker Management Incorporated owns 2.73% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 674,835 shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.6% or 286,481 shares. Freestone Capital Holdg Ltd Liability Com stated it has 25,384 shares. S&Co reported 0.29% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.39% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 5,250 were reported by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. Clark Estates Ny invested in 1.89% or 105,500 shares. 34,094 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Fil Limited invested 0.75% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).