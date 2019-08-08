Cooke & Bieler LP Position in Helen Of Troy (HELE) Increased by $28.61 Million; Cushing Asset Management LP Raised Its Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Stake by $15.32 Million; Share Price Rose

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 425,644 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 3.00 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.23 million, up from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 96,996 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE DECLARES INCREASED DIV; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Helen Of Troy (HELE) by 85.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 248,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.15% . The institutional investor held 538,645 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.46 million, up from 289,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Helen Of Troy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $147.57. About 21,315 shares traded. Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) has risen 31.45% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HELE News: 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.485 BLN TO $1.51 BLN; 21/05/2018 – Trista Sutter Opens Up About Her Family’s Allergies And Solutions; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects GAAP Effective Tax Rate Range of 9%-11% for FY19; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Sees FY19 Sales $1.485B-$1.51B; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy 4Q EPS $2.22; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 0.4 TO 2.1 PCT; 26/04/2018 – HELEN OF TROY LTD HELE.O SEES FY 2019 GAAP SHR $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – Helen of Troy Expects Adoption of Revenue Recognition Stanadard to Reduce FY19 Sales By $13M

