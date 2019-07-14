Cooke & Bieler LP Upped Malibu Boats (MBUU) Position; Consolidated Edison (ED) Has 1.31 Sentiment

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 305 active investment managers started new and increased positions, while 233 sold and decreased equity positions in Consolidated Edison Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 185.66 million shares, down from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Consolidated Edison Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 196 Increased: 217 New Position: 88.

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU) stake by 16.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cooke & Bieler Lp acquired 56,670 shares as Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)’s stock declined 2.03%. The Cooke & Bieler Lp holds 404,470 shares with $16.01 million value, up from 347,800 last quarter. Malibu Boats Inc now has $772.33M valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37.04. About 197,664 shares traded or 4.55% up from the average. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has declined 0.22% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.65% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU); 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased Johnson Controls stake by 431,225 shares to 2.74M valued at $101.16M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gorman Rupp Co (NYSEMKT:GRC) stake by 20,751 shares and now owns 145,249 shares. Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) was reduced too.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $54,072 activity. $54,072 worth of stock was sold by Kent Deborah S. on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MBUU shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 20.29 million shares or 0.00% more from 20.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% or 192,363 shares. 95,135 were reported by Nbw Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Moreover, Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc Incorporated has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 1,844 shares. Smith Asset Grp Lp has 12,460 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 24,841 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability Co owns 0.02% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 46,667 shares. Alps Advsrs has invested 0% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Stifel Financial holds 358,353 shares. 1.60M are owned by Blackrock. 39,119 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co. Prudential Financial has 0.01% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 109,435 shares. Plante Moran Fin Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 111 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Technologies LP has 0% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 400 shares. Northern Corp holds 0% or 251,273 shares. Meeder Asset Management accumulated 634 shares or 0% of the stock.

Tobam holds 4.28% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. for 998,276 shares. Symons Capital Management Inc owns 91,938 shares or 3.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Welch Group Llc has 2.93% invested in the company for 313,675 shares. The California-based Apriem Advisors has invested 2.24% in the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 127,901 shares.

Analysts await Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 8.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ED’s profit will be $215.89M for 33.70 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Consolidated Edison, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.17% negative EPS growth.

