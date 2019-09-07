Cooke & Bieler LP Lifted Stake in Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) by $4.62 Million; Cme Group (CME) Stake Upped by Mizuho Bank Ltd

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 288,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.54M, up from 1.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Umpqua Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.81. About 573,667 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA 1Q EPS 35C; 23/04/2018 – UMPQUA INVESTMENTS EXPANDS LEADERSHIP TEAM; REPORTS HIRE OF ERI; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 26/03/2018 – Community Valley Bank Buying Southern California Branch from Umpqua Bank; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%

Mizuho Bank Ltd increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 900% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd bought 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.87M, up from 102,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.07. About 1.09 million shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/03/2018 – CME targets UK fintech prize Nex; 17/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING LED BY HIGHER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES -TRADE; 06/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 5; 28/03/2018 – CME Group Offers to Buy Spencer’s NEX for 10 Pounds a Share; 16/03/2018 – NEX – CME IS REQUIRED, BY NOT LATER THAN 5.00 P.M. ON APRIL 12, 2018, TO EITHER ANNOUNCE A FIRM INTENTION TO MAKE AN OFFER OR NOT; 28/03/2018 – CORRECTED-FACTBOX-Shanghai exchange plans China’s first crude oil futures; 10/05/2018 – CME Group to List USD Eris Interest Rate Swap Futures; 17/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl)- CME GROUP INC; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CME GROUP – CME AND NEX CURRENTLY ARE WORKING TOGETHER TO ALLOW CME TO COMPLETE DUE DILIGENCE (CORRECTS; 26/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED MONTHS 0#LH: CLIMB NEARLY 2 PERCENT DRIVEN BY SHORT-COVERING, BARGAIN BUYING AS TRADE WAR FEARS EASE -TRADE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold CME shares while 265 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 282.94 million shares or 5.14% less from 298.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested 0.16% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Apg Asset Nv reported 1.49 million shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. The Nebraska-based First Bank Of Omaha has invested 0.43% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Edgewood Mngmt Lc owns 7.42M shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 2,115 shares. Cincinnati Corporation has invested 6.48% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 57 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts Limited owns 268,956 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives accumulated 5,191 shares. Primecap Management Commerce Ca reported 2.00M shares stake. Becker Capital Mgmt has 0.03% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Valley Advisers reported 17 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Permanens Cap LP owns 250 shares. The Illinois-based First Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Moreover, Bancorp has 1% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

More notable recent CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Afya Limited Reports 2Q19 Results – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: CME Group vs. Nasdaq – The Motley Fool” published on January 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Top Research Reports: Bristol-Myers, CME Group, Chubb & More – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Umpqua Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:UMPQ – GlobeNewswire” published on October 17, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Umpqua Holdings Promotes Frank Namdar to Chief Credit Officer – GlobeNewswire” on November 15, 2018. More interesting news about Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Umpqua Bank Named Oregon’s Most Admired Financial Services Company – GlobeNewswire” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Thing To Remember About The Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Ltd Liability Com accumulated 400 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.03% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Boston stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Fincl has 67 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Co owns 0.04% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 25,250 shares. Prudential owns 847,887 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 22,962 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc invested in 0% or 691 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Fmr Limited Liability Co invested in 1.62 million shares. Aspen Invest Mgmt stated it has 12,800 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc stated it has 116,777 shares. Signaturefd Llc has 732 shares.