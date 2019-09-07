Cooke & Bieler LP Upped Stake in Pgt Innovations (PGTI) by $5.43 Million as Shares Rose; Burney Co Has Increased Ps Business Pks Calif (PSB) Position by $2.79 Million

Burney Co increased its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (PSB) by 136.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co bought 17,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.62% . The institutional investor held 31,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, up from 13,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.66. About 69,689 shares traded. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 39.60% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Pgt Innovations Inc. (PGTI) by 20.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 417,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% . The institutional investor held 2.47M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.21 million, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Pgt Innovations Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $896.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 229,189 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 Sales $550M-$575M; 14/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Supports 2018 Suncoast BBQ and Bluegrass Bash; 11/05/2018 – Florida Governor Visits PGT Innovations; 25/04/2018 – PGT Innovations Expands Manufacturing Locations in Miami; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations 1Q EPS 14c; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 20/04/2018 – PGT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 EPS 81c-EPS 98c

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33 billion and $1.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 5,175 shares to 25,516 shares, valued at $3.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fair Isaac Corp (NYSE:FICO) by 2,441 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,446 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.69, from 1.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 15 investors sold PSB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 19.18 million shares or 4.69% less from 20.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Echo Street Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 15,395 shares stake. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% or 1 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) for 26,315 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 21,454 shares. Principal Group Inc invested in 0.02% or 164,594 shares. Coldstream Cap Mgmt has 0.03% invested in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) for 1,848 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 7,732 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) for 8,838 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 1,800 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd invested in 10,884 shares. Element Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 1,531 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0.01% or 4,364 shares. Alliancebernstein L P, New York-based fund reported 38,713 shares.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) by 213,387 shares to 1.39 million shares, valued at $101.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 315,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 464,130 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 39 investors sold PGTI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.66 million shares or 3.72% less from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 13,746 shares. Ameritas Prtn reported 4,695 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Group Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 3.03 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 51,900 shares. Invesco invested in 0% or 151,910 shares. Bowling Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al owns 58,685 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Moreover, Icon Advisers has 0.03% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 25,000 shares. Pnc Fin Services Gp holds 0.01% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) or 725,580 shares. 100,000 were reported by Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability. Rice Hall James And Assocs Ltd Co has 0.16% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 365,537 shares.