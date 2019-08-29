Cooke & Bieler LP Continues to Hold Holding in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH); Brave Asset Management Decreased Celgene (CELG) Stake as Market Value Declined

Brave Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 39.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc sold 8,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 13,195 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, down from 21,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $96.86. About 1.03 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 29/05/2018 – Evotec and Celgene Expand IPSC Collaboration to Include Additional Cell Lines; 17/05/2018 – Celgene Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS OPDIVO CHECKMATE 141 SHOWED SUSTAINED OS; 19/04/2018 – CELGENE NAMES JUNO THERAPEUTICS FORMER CEO HANS BISHOP TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.05, EST. $1.96; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC

Cooke & Bieler Lp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) by 12.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp bought 70,462 shares as the company's stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 634,664 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.85 million, up from 564,202 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.7. About 95,680 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 14,842 shares to 83,856 shares, valued at $7.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.33, from 2.41 in 2018Q4.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81 billion and $5.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 15,363 shares to 857,813 shares, valued at $120.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.