Cooke & Bieler LP Has Cut Its Stake in Woodward (WWD) by $11.45 Million as Stock Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Holder Trust Company Of Virginia Increased Stake

Cooke & Bieler Lp decreased its stake in Woodward (WWD) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooke & Bieler Lp sold 121,785 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 455,829 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.25 million, down from 577,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooke & Bieler Lp who had been investing in Woodward for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.97% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $102.69. About 349,637 shares traded. Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) has risen 38.49% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WWD News: 09/04/2018 – Woodward: L’Orange to Be Renamed Woodward L’Orange, Be Integrated in Company’s Industrial Segment; 23/05/2018 – CHORUS SAYS GENERAL MANAGER SALES NICK WOODWARD TO LEAVE; 25/05/2018 – Law Firm HAYMAN-WOODWARD Curates Talent for Much-Needed Job Sectors That Boost the US Economy; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Woodward, Inc. Announce Agreement for Woodward to Acquire L’Orange, a World Class Fuel Injection Systems Technology Company; 30/05/2018 – Woodward Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD SEES YR ADJ. EPS $3.60 TO $3.80; 09/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce sells L’Orange fuel injection business to Woodward; 23/04/2018 – WOODWARD INC WWD.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.20; 23/04/2018 – Woodward Reports Net Sales Growth, Revises FY 2018 Outlook; 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: M-1 (Woodward Avenue) lane closure during downtown Detroit events to improve safety

Trust Company Of Virginia increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 744.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Company Of Virginia bought 20,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,236 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86 million, up from 2,751 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Company Of Virginia who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $330.53. About 1.33 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 31/05/2018 – BOEING: CUSTOMER INTEREST IN NEW MIDRANGE JET `FIRMING UP’; 23/04/2018 – BA MAY NEED TO LEASE AIRCRAFT WHILE ROLLS WORKS ON 787 FIX: CEO; 24/04/2018 – BOEING – ADDITIONAL ORDER TAKES RYANAIR’S 737 MAX ORDER TOTAL TO 135 AIRPLANES; 09/05/2018 – Boeing’s $20bn Iran contracts frozen by sanctions; 30/05/2018 – MALAYSIAN PM MAHATHIR SAYS MAY RESUME SEARCH FOR MH370 IF NEW EVIDENCE FOUND; 08/03/2018 – RPT-EMBRAER CEO SAYS THERE ARE SIGNS OF A RECOVERY IN BUSINESS JET INDUSTRY, ALTHOUGH NOT AN AGGRESSIVE ONE; 04/04/2018 – KENYA AIRWAYS – CO AND WHEELTUG PLC, AIRCRAFT E-TAXI INNOVATOR, EXECUTED SLOT AGREEMENT FOR AIRLINE’S FLEET OF BOEING 737NG AIRCRAFT; 06/04/2018 – US secondary loan prices weaken amid tariff threats; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, fell 1.6 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively; 06/04/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Boeing announces American Airlines order for Dreamliners – then takes it back

Trust Company Of Virginia, which manages about $757.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 1,900 shares to 12,575 shares, valued at $2.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 4,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,993 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgewater Assocs Lp has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Adage Capital Ltd Co holds 758,217 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Dubuque Savings Bank Communications holds 1.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 22,252 shares. 2,535 are owned by Ballentine Prtn Ltd Liability Co. Tdam Usa has invested 2.47% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Laffer Investments has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ent Svcs accumulated 0.64% or 7,709 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 119,693 shares. Cap Advsr Limited Lc holds 0.05% or 504 shares. Eastern Commercial Bank accumulated 9,127 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Dsc Lp owns 1,122 shares. Baxter Bros holds 3.79% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 42,553 shares. Greystone Managed stated it has 24,479 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset has 46,010 shares. 526,940 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock or 2,137 shares. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold WWD shares while 82 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 44.69 million shares or 3.11% less from 46.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancshares invested in 37,495 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 0% or 2,317 shares. Northern Trust Corporation invested in 0.03% or 1.10 million shares. 800 are held by Seabridge Limited Liability Co. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). Gamco Investors Et Al invested in 0.07% or 101,653 shares. Eaton Vance has 0.04% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 198,802 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.8% or 19,070 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Division stated it has 80 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 0.03% stake. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 627,661 shares. Moreover, Prudential Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) for 35,772 shares. Glenmede Tru Com Na has invested 0% of its portfolio in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD). 324 are owned by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Teton Advsr holds 6,050 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Cooke & Bieler Lp, which manages about $4.81B and $5.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc (NYSE:AME) by 18,073 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $84.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pgt Innovations Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) by 417,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Winnebago (NYSE:WGO).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $5.28 million activity. $382,326 worth of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) was sold by Sega Ronald M. 2,000 shares valued at $187,096 were sold by Taylor Matthew Freeman on Tuesday, February 12.